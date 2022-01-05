Covid CPI: MPF opens 12 inquiries to analyze complaints – News

The Federal District Attorney’s Office decided to open 12 lines of investigation to analyze some of the conclusions of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid-19. One of the collegiate’s accusations that will be investigated concerns the actions and possible omissions in the Ministry of Health during the administration of former minister Eduardo Pazuello that would have contributed to the worsening of the pandemic.

The Attorney General’s Office in the DF is the unit of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) responsible for first-degree federal cases within the DF. According to the attorney of the Republic, Marcia Brandão Zollinger, the attorney’s office will only analyze facts related to the practice of administrative improbity. Thus, complaints against persons with privileged jurisdiction will not be investigated by the body.

In the investigation opened against Pazuello, the PR-DF will investigate whether the former minister should be indicted for the crimes pointed out by the CPI – among them, that of an epidemic resulting in death, especially due to the insistence on early treatment with a drug proven to be ineffective against the Covid-19, resistance to non-pharmacological measures and delay in acquiring vaccines.

The collegiate also accused Pazuello of the crime of irregular use of public funds (due to the directing of public resources towards the production and acquisition of chloroquine, even after demonstrating that chloroquine was ineffective in combating the new coronavirus); of malfeasance (due to the conduct in view of the predictable collapse of the health system in Amazonas); and false reporting of crime (for reporting that the TrateCov system had been hacked and for filing a police report so that the alleged intrusion could be investigated).

In this inquiry, in addition to Pazuello, the PR-DF will investigate the secretary of Labor Management and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro; former executive secretary of the Ministry of Health Elcio Franco Filho; the president of the Federal Council of Medicine, Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro; former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Fabio Wajngarten; former advisor to the Presidency of the Republic Arthur Weintraub; businessman Carlos Wizard; and doctors Nise Yamaguchi, Luciano Dias Azevedo and Paolo Zanotto.

Prevent Senior, Covaxin and more

The PR-DF’s second line of investigation will investigate the case of Prevent Senior. According to the CPI complaints, the health care provider institutionally prescribed drugs from the so-called Covid kit, such as hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin, for the early treatment of its patients, and carried out a scientific experiment with the use of these drugs without authorization from the Conep (National Research Ethics Commission).

Prevent would also have refused to provide protective masks to its doctors and put patients on exclusively palliative treatment without authorization from their respective families. In addition, it omitted cases of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 from the health authorities.

Another investigation will investigate the case of Covaxin, a vaccine against Covid-19 produced in India. The contract was brokered by Need Medicines, a company that is the representative in Brazil of the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, responsible for the vaccine. One of the partners at Necessidade, Francisco Maximiniano, negotiated the purchase, by the Ministry of Health, of 20 million doses of the immunizing agent for R$ 1.6 billion, in February 2021.

The purchase was the only one made through a representative, and not directly with a manufacturing laboratory (in the country or abroad). To guarantee the conclusion of the agreement, needs falsified documents to place itself as the exclusive distributor of the Indian vaccine in Brazil, being responsible, therefore, for the importation and distribution of the immunizing agent to the private and public sectors.

There is a line of investigation that will focus on the case of VTCLog, a company contracted to provide transport and storage services for vaccines to the Ministry of Health, which would have drawn up a scheme to win bids in an apparently lawful manner and, during the execution of the contract, would have manipulated prices in order to increase the value of the contract, through additive terms.

Davati Medical Supply’s situation will also be investigated. The company brokered the purchase of vaccines with the Ministry of Health and presented a proposal to supply 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, at a cost of US$ 3.50 per dose. It was in this context that a complaint of request for bribes per negotiated dose of vaccine arose.

Content

The PR-DF will also investigate the Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS), which would have postponed the analysis of a recommendation against the use of the Covid kit, withdrawing from the agenda a study that concluded that early treatment is proven to be ineffective against the coronavirus.

There is another inquiry that will analyze the usurpation of public service by Airton Antonio Soligo, who served as Pazuello’s special advisor without being part of the Ministry of Health’s staff.

The remaining five inquiries will deal with fake news and incitement to crime; civil liability for collective pain and suffering; the impact of the pandemic on indigenous peoples and quilombolas; the impact of the pandemic on women and the black population; and from health plans and hospitals.