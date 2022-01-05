Covid test queue reaches 3 hours at labs and stations in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The first days of 2022 have been marred by queuing and waiting for Covid-19 tests. This Tuesday (4) after the end of the year parties, laboratories, pharmacies and health centers in the city of Rio were full of people looking for tests.

THE RJ2 he was in different parts of the city and found many people looking for a diagnosis.

At South Zone, The Catete Municipal Health Center there was a line inside and outside, on the sidewalk. Many people were with people who tested positive and decided to take the test, but the wait was long and reached 3 hours.

“The second time I come. In the morning it was full and now, at the end of the day, it’s still full,” said journalist Wanderson Fernandes.

In Botafogo, the Health Center was also full. At the Santa Marta Family Clinic, there were patients waiting in chairs outside.

In the private network, several laboratories in the South Zone also had queues, with sick people standing and waiting to take the test. In pharmacies, it is also more difficult to schedule the exam.

In Copacabana, a laboratory had a queue throughout the day and, even for those who paid, the wait reached 2 hours.

At the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca, there was crowding. At the service center for people with respiratory symptoms, this Tuesday afternoon (4), hundreds of people were waiting to be tested.

“Arriving here, the big surprise I have is the crowding of the queue back there. So, like this, in an environment where many people are contaminated, probably, because they have symptoms and came here because of that, you fall in a queue with, at least, 200 people at a distance of 50 centimeters from each other. In other words, those who are not contaminated will come out contaminated,” said construction supervisor Daniel Dapper, who gave up the queue and left his wife, who is suffering from Covid symptoms, waiting.

at the mall downtown, in Barra, the line for the test drive thru circled the parking lot. There were over a hundred cars waiting at 2pm.

US last 10 days, 3,000 exams were performed, with 750 positive results. In November, throughout the month, two thousand tests were performed, with only 6 positive results.

At Barra da Tijuca, clients of a laboratory had to wait outside, so that it was possible to maintain their distance.

The laboratory network, which has 15 units, has extended its opening hours to deal with the increase in demand. There, the rate of positive results for COVID also soared.

“In November, these rates were around 2%, in December they rose to 7%, and now, in these first days of January, this positivity has already risen to 35%,” said Hélio Magarinos Torres Filho, Richet’s medical director.

in a post in the flag Square, employees were surprised by the number of positive cases.