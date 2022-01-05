Credit raises recommendation and target price for BRF (BRFS3), indicating the company as one of the cheapest in the world in the sector

Credit Suisse raised the recommendation for BRF shares (BRFS3) from neutral to outperform (performance above the market average), or equivalent to purchase. The target price was raised from R$22 to R$30, or a potential appreciation of 33.8% compared to the previous day’s closing (4).

The bank’s analyst estimates an increase in revenue of 14% for 2021 and 20% for 2022, with a projection of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) of BRL 5 .3 billion and R$ 6 billion also for 2021 and 2022, respectively. The projected cost of capital is 13%.

“We believe that the scenario for grains should still be challenging and our monitoring channels indicate prices that are still stretched”, points out analyst Victor Saragiotto.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

He assesses that the producers did hedge for a good part of production with a premium and considering that the chicken and pork chain are long, with the impacts expected to last throughout 2022.

The valuation of 6 times the company’s value over Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) has drawn a lot of attention from the bank, which highlights that BRF appears as one of the cheapest companies in the world in the sector.

“The result dynamics should improve and it is worth mentioning that, despite the pressure on costs, the management managed to deliver an expressive result in the last 12 months. The adjusted Ebitda of almost BRL 5.5 billion with a 12% margin deserves a positive mention and ended up being supported by the 24% growth in revenue, to BRL 46 billion”, highlights the report.

The analyst puts into perspective that the adjusted Ebitda for 2018 was around BRL 3 billion within a reasonably pressured cost environment. The biggest risks for the more optimistic call include an appreciation of the real, weak domestic recovery, a more complicated competitive environment with Seara (from JBS) and a strong chicken supply in Brazil.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!