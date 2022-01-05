Cruzeiro and goalkeeper Fábio do not agree at the first meeting

The definition on the permanence of goalkeeper Fábio in Cruzeiro was for the next few days. Shirt 1 did not show up with the other athletes this Tuesday morning (4), released by the board, and participated in a meeting with the owners of Fox, this evening. However, in this first meeting, there was no agreement between the parties. The player and the new direction of the club will have other meetings in the coming days, as a source informed the Super.FC.

At the end of the year, the goalkeeper had announced a new link with Raposa, which was still under the command of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. It is speculated that he would have agreed a salary of R$ 350 thousand per month until December. The value, however, is completely out of what Ronaldo Fenômeno’s group wants, which acquired 90% of the starred shares.

Another obstacle is that Fábio would have already renegotiated his salary in 2020, when Cruzeiro proposed a reduction in salaries, pledging to pay the difference, in installments, in the following years.

