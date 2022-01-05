Cruzeiro announces cast for 2022; Airton, Cáceres and Ramon are the main absences from the list | cruise

Cruzeiro performed for the pre-season surrounded by uncertainties in relation to the cast. This Tuesday afternoon, the club announced to the group that, so far, it will be available for 2022. List with some important absences (See list at end of article).

Of the reinforcements announced by Cruzeiro last December, two have situations that are still undefined, as the club itself reported: goalkeeper Jailson and defensive midfielder Fernando Neto. Both need to adjust financially to Fox’s new reality to stay in Toca.

There is also uncertainty regarding five players who have a contract with the club: goalkeeper Vinícius, full-back Raúl Cáceres, defender Ramon, defensive midfielder Matheus Neris and forwards Airton and Dudu. Goalkeeper Fábio will have a meeting with the board on Tuesday night to define the future of the club.

1 of 2 Raúl Cáceres will not continue on Cruzeiro in 2022 — Photo: Bruno Haddad Raúl Cáceres will not continue on Cruzeiro in 2022 — Photo: Bruno Haddad

The defensive midfielder Henrique had a contract until December 31, 2021. However, a renewal was being studied by Cruzeiro due to the fact that the player was in the medical department. The midfield also has an undefined future at Toca da Raposa.

Of the other athletes linked to the club, two absences were due to loans to other clubs: defender Arthur, 22, will go to Ferroviária. Claudinho, 21, goes to Mirassol. Both with ties until the end of the São Paulo Championship.

Among those present, the forwards Diogo Vitor and Vinícius Popó stand out. The first is 24 years old and was signed in June of last year, but could not be registered due to the transfer ban, a FIFA punishment that prevents the registration of new players by Cruzeiro.

The second is a spawn of Cruzeiro’s base, he was marked by being top scorer at the base, but he still hasn’t caught on in the professional he went through. Vinícius Popó was in Goiás, where he ended up descending to the under-20 team of the Goiás team.

Goalkeeper: Lucas France

Sides: Matheus Pereira and Rafael Santos

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Maicon, Mateus Silva and Sydney

Midfielders: Adriano, Giovanni, João Paulo, Lucas Ventura, Filipe Machado, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro and Rômulo

Attackers: Bruno José, Diogo Vitor, Edu, Thiago, Marcelo Moreno, Vinícius Popó, Vitor Leque and Waguininho