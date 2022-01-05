Cruzeiro presents itself without Cáceres and Fábio; goalkeeper still negotiates reduction

Cruzeiro announced, earlier this afternoon, who the players will be in the squad for 2022. The board also explained that Fábio will have a conversation with the board at night to negotiate a new contract. The situation is similar with goalkeeper Jaílson and attacking midfielder Fernando Neto.

The right-back Pará is the only one of the reinforcements that is already out of the list defined by the Minas Gerais club. The board also does not have names that were already on the squad. Defender Ramon and full-backs Cáceres and Joseph are out of the squad for the rest of the season.

Attacking midfielder Claudinho was loaned to Mirassol and will not remain at Toca da Raposa II in 2022. The player will have his salaries funded by the Paulistas in the agreement.

The board is still trying to adjust some contracts for the course of the season. However, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s peers have not yet been successful in all negotiations.

Check out the Cruise related list below.

Goalkeeper: Lucas France

Sides: Diogo Vitor,. Matheus Pereira, Rafael Santos

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Maicon, Mateus Silva, Sydney

Socks: Adriano, Lucas Ventura, Giovanni, João Paulo, Filipe Machado, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro, Rômulo

Strikers: Bruno José, Edu, Thiago, Marcelo Moreno, Vinicius Popó, Vitor Leque and Waguininho

