Daniel Alves is entered by Barcelona and should officially re-release this Wednesday | spanish football

Barcelona received all the approvals to enter right-back Daniel Alves, who should make his official debut for the Catalan team this Wednesday. The Brazilian is among those related to the match against Linares, Barça’s first for the Copa del Rey this season.

The club managed to enroll him after adjusting to the requirements of the Financial Fair Play of the Spanish league (LaLiga) and delivering all the necessary documentation to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the entity that organizes the Copa del Rey.

Daniel Alves will return to play for Barcelona after a five and a half year hiatus (and spells in Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and São Paulo). His last official match was on May 22, 2016: the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, in which he was crowned champion.

Hired in November, the right-back was part of the group that played in December a friendly match against Boca Juniors, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in honor of Diego Maradona. Since then, he has been waiting for another chance — this time an official one — to take the field for Barcelona.