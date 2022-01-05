Death Stranding Director’s Cut has PC version • Eurogamer.com

Update

505 Games and Intel have officially confirmed that Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut will come to PC in 2022.

The previously revealed release has been confirmed and we now know that the expanded version of Hideo Kojima’s latest game will actually have a PC version after it’s released on PS5 in September 2021.

Original

Death Stranding Director’s Cut may receive a PC version, which will be announced very soon.

According to unofficial information, thanks to the VGC, Intel will soon announce its new Arc GPUs and the presentation will feature the PC version of Hideo Kojima’s game to show the world the power of its technology.

Through a company statement, obtained ahead of schedule, Intel says that the PC version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut will have exclusive integration of Intel components and in the text even appears a sentence by the president of 505, publisher of the PC version of the original version .

Neil Rally says the PC version of Death Stranding is hugely popular and the 505 is excited to see Intel’s new XeSS technology improve the experience in this new content-packed version.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was released in September 2021 for the PS5 and has numerous new features missing from the PS4 and PC versions.