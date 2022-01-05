Deep Rock Galactic comes to PlayStation with multiple DLCs

Coffee Stain Publishing released several DLCs for Deep Rock Galactic after the title debuted on Sony consoles. With the game’s arrival on the PS Plus line-up, a number of additional content was made available on the PS Store for players to enjoy during matches.

Many packs and other editions of the game are also present in the virtual store. With Deep Rock Galactic — Ultimate Upgrade, players will have access to all bundles mentioned below. They can also be purchased separately. Check out:

Hire Bonus: Contains 20,000 credits, 100 pieces of each crafting material, and 25,000 performance points — all to help you on the game’s Performance Pass.

Supporter package : gold paints for the Bosco character, weapons and drone; VIP treatment at the bar; a Ghost Ship themed helmet; a badge and your chat name in gold.

Dark Future Pack : four special armor sets and two matching helmets, plus a skin for the Bosco drone.

Megacorp Pack : Look set for all weapons in the game with matching cosmetics for pickaxes.

Roughneck package : four special armor and helmet sets, additional paint for the Bosco drone.

Drawn of the Dead Pack : four special armor and helmet cosmetics, extra look for the Bosco drone.

Other options like the Deep Rock Galactic Starter Pack, where the signing bonus comes with Dark Future and Megacorp expansions are also available. Another visual alternative is the Rival Tech Pack, with paints for weapons and pickaxes, as well as the Tech Framework skin set.

Deep Rock Galactic is cooperative and destructive

Deep Rock Galactic is a new game in the PS Store library, however, it has already reached other platforms — and was well received by critics and the public. See more important information about the game by clicking here!