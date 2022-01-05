Dell Concept Nyx Promises to Improve Game Streaming with Local Server | Games

Dell announced this Monday (3) the Concept Nyx, targeting CES 2022. The product is a server developed via Alienware, a subsidiary brand focused on gamer products, and promises to change the experience with streaming games. In general, the idea is that players can take their games to any device and screen at home, as long as it has the Concept Nyx application installed.

The process would not affect the titles in question and would occur instantly. In addition, the Nyx software would support playing up to four games simultaneously. It is worth remembering that the service is a project, and there is still no forecast to get off the ground.

1 of 2 Concept Nyx is at an early stage, but already showing a lot of potential — Photo: Publicity/Dell Concept Nyx is at an early stage, but already shows a lot of potential — Photo: Press Release/Dell

Concept Nyx takes Edge Computing, or Edge Computing, for games. In summary, the idea is to improve the overall game streaming experience. This allows gamers to access their game library on any device without lag-related issues, even if the entire family at home is using the service. This is due to the fact that it does not require sending data to a distant server: the processing of information is carried out on the local network.

In addition, the proposal involves switching screens around the house without any problems. Alienware used a simple example to explain how Concept Nyx works. A player running Cyberpunk 2077 on his computer in his room needs to go prepare dinner and, to continue the gameplay, he can switch the game screen to the television in the living room. That way, he or another family member can continue your save in just one click.

2 of 2 Cyberpunk 2077 and Rocket League at Concept Nyx — Photo: Reproduction/PCMag (Molly Flores) Cyberpunk 2077 and Rocket League at Concept Nyx — Photo: Reproduction/PCMag (Molly Flores)

The portal PCMag had the opportunity to test the novelty with Cyberpunk 2077 and Rocket League at the same time. The site found that, in addition to changing devices, it is possible to place two games on the same screen simultaneously.

The company compared the process to the simple act of listening to music, watching your favorite series or TV shows. According to Dell, Concept Nyx is not just a computer or application, but an entire ecosystem inside your home. The project is expected to attract players from hardcore even the most casual, especially those with large families at home.

