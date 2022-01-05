Dell XPS 13 Plus Announced With 12th Gen Intel and Huge Keys | dogs

Dell presented this Tuesday (4) the Dell XPS 13 Plus notebook and new options for PCs and peripherals from the Alienware brand. The main highlights are Intel’s 12th generation processor and 4K resolution screens. The release is scheduled for January for gamer products and March for the XPS 13 Plus.

The brother of the Best of the Year Awards finalist TechAll in the Notebook of the Year category, it is the most powerful so far, according to the manufacturer. The suggested price for the brand is US$ 1,199.99, about R$ 6,685 in direct conversion and without taxes.

💻 XPS 13 2021 has few changes and maintains quality; see prints

2 of 6 XPS 13 Plus is available in light gray (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) colors — Photo: Disclosure/Dell XPS 13 Plus is available in light gray (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) colors — Photo: Disclosure/Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Giant Keys, Glass Touchpad and 12th Gen Intel

The Dell XPS 13 Plus promises to be modern and stylish, without losing productivity and autonomy. The laptop is the first in the line to receive a 12th generation processor from Intel, the latest. The model has fans that guarantee, according to Dell, a performance 55% more efficient than the previous generation, without an increase in temperature or noise.

Despite the robust datasheet, the main highlight of the XPS 13 Plus is its design. Available in light gray (Platinum) or dark (Graphite), the notebook features a “different” touchpad made of glass and without limiting grid. The keyboard is composed of wide keys and, at the top, the commands are on capacitive sensors.

3 of 6 XPS 13 Plus focuses on design and different touchpad — Photo: Press Release/Dell XPS 13 Plus focuses on design and different touchpad — Photo: Disclosure/Dell

Consumers will be able to choose between more than one type of screen: there are options with an OLED touch-sensitive screen or an LCD screen without the touch feature, in resolutions ranging from Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) to 4K UHD+ (3840 x 2400).

In terms of battery, the manufacturer offers Express Charge 2.0, which takes less than an hour to reach 80% charge.

The slim configuration of the XPS 13 Plus is part of Dell’s proposal to deliver a notebook free of distractions, efficient and, above all, aesthetically pleasing.

New Alienware and UltraSharp 4K Monitor

4 out of 6 Alienware X14 is one of Dell’s many new additions to the gaming segment — Photo: Disclosure/Dell Alienware X14 is one of Dell’s numerous innovations for the gamer segment — Photo: Disclosure/Dell

The North American giant made great in the releases for gamers this year. From the Alienware lineup, Dell announced the X14, X15, X17, M15 R7 (in versions with AMD and Intel chips) and M17 R5 notebooks.

In addition to laptops, the manufacturer also launched a 34-inch curved-screen gamer monitor and QD-OLED technology; a headset, available in white and black; and a mouse with buttons that adjust weight, slide and agility of commands.

5 out of 6 Alienware gamer headset in white color — Photo: Disclosure/Dell Alienware gamer headset in white color — Photo: Disclosure/Dell

The company has not yet informed which products will land in Brazil or when this could happen.

The 32-inch UltraSharp 4K monitor is another bet for the corporate environment. Whether doing home office or in the office, the company promises a visual experience that mimics real life, by increasing the detail, contrast and color of what is seen on screen. The ComfortView feature guarantees a lower incidence of blue light, which is harmful to eyesight.

The UltraSharp follows the same design line as the XPS 13 Plus. It is clean, sophisticated and available in gray (Platinum). For the time being, there is no forecast for release in Brazil.