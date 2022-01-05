“Diego Alves can go to the bank”; Fla activates “on fire” mode in the market and negotiates hiring an ‘above average’ Argentine goalkeeper

Goalkeeper asked to leave his team in Europe because he wants to have visibility thinking about a chance in the 2022 Cup

Speculation about Flamengo’s move to hire a goalkeeper has been around Gávea since the middle of last year. Diego Alves, although he has credits at the club, for his quality, also raises suspicions for his recent performances. Once undisputed, the Fla. 1 shirt has been systematically criticized for his injuries. As for the alternates, they are in the process of ‘construction’ and have not yet gained the trust of both the board and the Nation, in a full manner.

However, this Tuesday (4), the news left the field of speculation and gained the contour of open negotiations. According to journalist Germán García Grova, Flamengo is negotiating to sign goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín, who asked to leave Porto-PORT.

The Argentine goalkeeper is out of space in the Portuguese team and aims to be active in order to have a chance at the 2022 World Cup.

Porto should prioritize a sale of the goalkeeper, as Marchesín’s contract expires in mid-2023. According to the newspaper “Record”, the player’s penalty for termination is 50 million euros (R$ 320.5 million). The Portuguese paid around 8.5 million euros to remove the 33-year-old athlete from América-MEX.