Diego Godín is betting on Atlético-MG’s board of directors, as he was with Hulk – 01/05/2022

Atlético-MG has already accepted Krasnodar’s proposal for Junior Alonso and is just waiting for the player’s agreement with the Russian club to confirm the negotiation. With that in mind, the board is already moving in search of a new defender. The chosen target was Diego Godín, 35, who is in Cagliari, Italy. The interest in the Uruguayan defender is a bet of the Alvinegro leaders, as it was with Hulk.

At the end of 2020, when the attacker was free to sign a contract, after leaving China’s Shanghai SIPG, the negotiation started with Atlético’s management. The assessment was that it was a good opportunity for the club, after all Hulk was free and Galo would not have to pay any other club for the signing. That’s exactly how Diego Godín’s situation is.

In the end, the bet of the athletic directors on the Hulk paid off very well. The player became the idol of the crowd and was the best in the Brazilian Championship. Top scorer of national football in the season, champion and top scorer of the Brasileirão and also of the Copa do Brasil.

The Uruguayan defender is not going through a great phase at Cagliari and is negotiating the termination of his contract with the Italian club. Once free, the defender can be hired free of charge. Even without choosing the next coach, Atlético did not hesitate and made a proposal to the veteran. Despite the bad moment, the Minas Gerais club took into account the victorious past of the defender, who marked an era at Atlético de Madrid and competed in the World Cups in 2010, 2014 and 2018 with the Uruguayan team.

Godín’s termination with Cagliari is just a matter of time. The Italian team is only in 19th place in the local championship and will take advantage of this transfer window to make some changes that can help the team in its fight against relegation. Much criticized by the fans, Godín should no longer play for the club. On Thursday (6), Cagliari will visit Sampdoria, for the 20th round of the Italian Championship, and the Uruguayan defender isn’t even training with the squad.