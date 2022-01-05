Diesel was the fuel that rose the most in 2021, says ANP

Diesel was the fuel that rose the most last year, 46.8% compared to 2020, according to the Fuel Price Survey of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The second biggest increase came from gasoline (46.5%), followed by Natural Gas for Vehicles (40.1%) and cooking gas (35.8%).

According to information from the regulatory agency, the average diesel price in the week of December 26th of last year until January 1st, 2022 reached R$ 5.33 per liter, against R$ 3.63 at the end of 2020. Gasoline ended the year costing an average of BRL 6.62 per liter, compared to BRL 4.52 at the end of the previous year, and CNG stood at BRL 4.37 per cubic meter (m³), compared to BRL 3 .12 m³ at the end of 2020. Cooking gas, or 13 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), closed the year at R$ 102.28, against R$ 75.29 a year ago.

The highest price of cooking gas remains at R$140 per cylinder, found in the Midwest region, and the lowest R$78 per cylinder in the Southeast region. Gasoline, on the other hand, had the highest price recorded by the ANP in the Southeast, at R$7.90 per liter, a region that also had the lowest price, at R$5.29 per liter.

The most expensive diesel oil was identified at R$ 6.70 a liter in the North region, and the lowest at R$ 4.59 a liter in the Southeast region, while CNG had the highest price in the Southeast (R$ 6. 19) and the lowest in the Midwest (R$ 3.18).