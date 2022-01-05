Discover careers on the rise in 2022! Salaries reach R$35,000

The areas of technology, marketing, financial market and engineering will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by the consulting firm Robert Half, specialized in recruitment and selection.

Supply chain manager, mergers and acquisitions analyst, digital marketing analyst and developer will be some of the most sought after professionals.

READ TOO:

>> New year, new career? Curitiba has 1,300 new job openings for this week!

>> Brokerage opens internship program for Curitiba and other cities in Brazil

The consultancy’s survey is in its 14th edition and was carried out with 300 executives from different areas. Technology was a driven sector in the pandemic, primarily because of the home office, says Amanda Adami, operations manager at Robert Half.

“Companies had to move. Not all of them had the infrastructure to hold many meetings and to have a database inside a server. Manual activity had to become technological”, he says.

According to Adami, engineers who work with sales, such as specialists in production and application engineering, are also being sought out because companies want a professional who, at the same time, knows how to market and has technical knowledge of the product.

Another area on the rise is the financial market, which gained prominence with fintechs, driven by the growth in the number of investors on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3. An analysis of the evolution of investors at B3 released in November 2021 shows that, in the previous 12 months, there were 800,000 new investors.

>>> Check out all about job and career openings!

“There is a shift in demand for financial services, there are a number of IPOs [oferta inicial de ações, na sigla em inglês] happening, IPOs and companies. So, the entire financial ecosystem such as banks, fintechs, brokerages had a growth, a little due to the pandemic, because all the processes needed to be digital and guarantee security”, says Tiago Mavichian, executive director and founder of Companhia de Estágios ( company specialized in the recruitment and selection of interns and trainees).

The research also shows what will be the soft skills ??behavioral skills?? most valued. Communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile, sense of ownership and business vision are on the list.

The first two skills mentioned were also boosted by the pandemic.

The professionals had to learn to communicate efficiently at a distance and adapt to the new reality of working from home, according to Luana Torres, a specialist in careers and professional outplacement.

See below which professions will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by Robert Half.

engineering

Most wanted professionals: supply chain manager, customer service coordinator, application/sales engineer and production/process engineer;

Technical skills: languages, mastery of integrated management system, skills in technology, innovation, business vision and sustainability;

Salary range:

– Supply chain manager: from BRL 17 thousand to BRL 34.9 thousand

– Customer Service Coordinator: from BRL 6,200 to BRL 12.5 thousand

– Application/Sales Engineer: from BRL 5,400 to BRL 12.5 thousand

– Production/process engineer: from BRL 4,700 to BRL 11.3 thousand

finance and accounting

Most sought after professionals: mergers and acquisitions/IR/full structured treasury analyst, controllership manager, planning/controlling coordinator and senior accounting/fiscal analyst;

Technical skills: process automation, Excel and BI (business intelligence), financial modeling and market valuation and ERP (management system);

Salary range:

– M&A/IR/Full Structured Treasury Analyst: from BRL 6,000 to BRL 34.9 thousand

– Controllership Manager: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 35 thousand

– Planning Coordinator: from BRL 9,350 to BRL 18 thousand

– Senior accounting/fiscal analyst: from BRL 5,350 to BRL 10 thousand

Legal

Most wanted professionals: Senior Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions Lawyer, Full Tax Advisory Lawyer, Senior Civil Litigation Lawyer, and Full Compliance Lawyer;

Technical skills: preventive vision, analytical vision, fluent English, innovative profile, hybrid skills applied to the area;

Salary range:

– Senior corporate lawyer/mergers and acquisitions: from BRL 10,000 to BRL 24,000

– Full Tax Advisory Lawyer: from BRL 7,400 to BRL 14 thousand

– Senior civil litigation lawyer: from BRL 9,850 to BRL 18 thousand

– Full compliance attorney: from BRL 8,235 to BRL 13 thousand

Financial market

Most wanted professionals: equity research analyst (study of companies), mergers and acquisitions analyst, compliance/audit/internal controls analyst and exclusive relationship manager;

Technical skills: strategic analysis, new technologies and languages;

Salary range:

– Equity research analyst (study of companies): from BRL 14.5 thousand to BRL 22.2 thousand

– Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst: from BRL 12.2 thousand to BRL 18.7 thousand

– Compliance analyst/audit/internal controls: from BRL 11.3 thousand to BRL 17.3 thousand

– Exclusive relationship manager: from R$21 thousand to R$32.1 thousand

Human Resources

Most sought after professionals: business partner manager (a bridge with other areas of the company), compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist, senior training and development analyst and human resources manager;

Technical skills: leadership programs, compensation strategies, employee engagement and retention actions, fluent English and recruitment and selection strategies;

Salary range:

– Business partner manager (a bridge with other areas of the company): from R$ 19.6 thousand to R$ 25.9 thousand

– Compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist: from BRL 9,800 to BRL 14.1 thousand

– Senior training and development analyst: from BRL 6,400 to BRL 9,500

– Human Resources Manager: from BRL 14.4 thousand to BRL 25.9 thousand

Insurance

Most sought after professionals: digital innovation analyst, actuarial coordinator, product manager and finance analyst;

Technical skills: multi-product profile, resilient business profile and fluent English;

Salary range:

– Digital innovation analyst: from BRL 8,300 to BRL 12.5 thousand

– Actuarial coordinator: from BRL 10.4 thousand to BRL 14.6 thousand

– Product Manager: from BRL 13.8 thousand to BRL 20.7 thousand

– Financial Analyst: from BRL 6,700 to BRL 10,000

Technology

Most wanted professionals: senior front-end developer, full-stack full-stack developer, full back-end developer, and data expert/scientist;

Technical abilities:

– For developers: java, .net, phyton, react, angular, vue.js, javascript, HTML, kotlin, flutter, swift;

– For infrastructure: cloud, vmware, active directory, windows server, VPN (virtual private network);

– For information security: preventive and post-attack management, knowledge and compliance with the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), knowledge of ISO 270001, agile methodologies and fluent English;

Salary range:

– Senior front-end developer: from BRL 11.5 thousand to BRL 19,300

– Full-stack developer: from BRL 8,100 to BRL 13.5 thousand

– Full back-end developer: from BRL 6,900 to BRL 11.6 thousand

– Data specialist/scientist: from BRL 13.1 thousand to BRL 21.9 thousand

Sales and Marketing

Most sought after professionals: digital marketing analyst, CRM/CX (relationship and consumer experience professionals), ecommerce manager and CRO analyst (conversion rate optimization area);

Technical skills: English, financial management/profitability, technology skills, digital marketing and conversion funnel;

Salary range:

– Digital marketing analyst: from BRL 4,100 to BRL 11 thousand

– CRM/CX: from BRL 3,100 to BRL 8,600

– Ecommerce Manager: from BRL 9,700 to BRL 24.6 thousand

– CRO Analyst: from BRL 4,800 to 13.5 thousand