Djokovic could be barred from Australian Open after release of vaccine | sneakers

– If he (Djokovic) is not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable evidence that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. If that evidence is insufficient, he will not be treated any differently than anyone else and will be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic – said the Prime Minister of Australia.

+ Jamie Murray mocks release of mandatory vaccine for Djokovic

1 of 1 Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Playback / Instagram Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Playback / Instagram

To compete in the Australian Open and not undergo a 14-day quarantine from the state of Victoria, all tennis players must either be fully immunized against the coronavirus or apply for an exception permit. This release that Djokovic achieved was reviewed by a panel of experts from Tennis Australia (organizers of the Grand Slam) and by the government of Victoria. According to Craig Tiley, Chief Executive of Tennis Australia, the assessment of the exception request followed the guidelines of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Atagi, its acronym in English).

“Atagi has set very clear guidelines that must be followed in order for you to be included in the Australian immunization registry and if you are added to that registry you will be exempt from vaccination and can come to Australia,” Tiley said.

More than 90% of Australians over the age of 16 are fully immunized against covid-19. The country has strict travel protocols regarding coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic has taken a stand against the vaccine several times. The tennis player’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, even said that the obligation of complete immunization at the Australian Open would be a “blackmail”.