Djokovic Held at Airport While Trying to Enter Australia | sneakers

Novak Djokovic was detained at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia. The number 1 tennis player tried to enter the country on Wednesday using a special Australian Open clearance for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the visa applied by the Serb did not support the vaccine exception for medical reasons. According to the tennis player’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, his son is waiting for a final decision isolated in an airport lounge.

The exception authorization granted to Djokovic generated controversy in Australia. The country’s prime minister said earlier in the day that the Serb would have to prove that he cannot be vaccinated against covid-19 when he lands in Melbourne.

1 of 1 Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Playback / Instagram Novak Djokovic posted photo at airport before traveling to Australia — Photo: Playback / Instagram

Djokovic landed in Australia around 11:30 pm local time (9:30 am EDT). He was interrogated by Australian Border Force officers. According to the Australian press, there is doubt about the tennis player’s documentation to justify the authorization of exception for unvaccinated people.

Victoria state acting sports minister Jaala Pulford confirmed that the local government will not support Djokovic’s visa.

– The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual support in applying for a visa to attend the Australian Open. We have always been clear on two points: visa approval is a matter for the Federal Government and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.

+ Jamie Murray mocks release of mandatory vaccine for Djokovic

To compete in the Australian Open and not undergo a 14-day quarantine from the state of Victoria, all tennis players must either be fully immunized against the coronavirus or apply for an exception permit. This release that Djokovic achieved was reviewed by a panel of experts from Tennis Australia (organizers of the Grand Slam) and by the government of Victoria. According to Craig Tiley, Chief Executive of Tennis Australia, the assessment of the exception request followed the guidelines of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Atagi, its acronym in English).

“Atagi has set very clear guidelines that must be followed in order for you to be included in the Australian immunization registry and if you are added to that registry you will be exempt from vaccination and can come to Australia,” Tiley said.

More than 90% of Australians over the age of 16 are fully immunized against covid-19. The country has strict travel protocols regarding coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic has taken a stand against the vaccine several times. The tennis player’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, even said that the obligation of complete immunization at the Australian Open would be a “blackmail”.