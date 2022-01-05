Doctor against vaccinating children says that the Gama strain “immunized a lot of people”

A doctor against vaccinating children aged 5 to 11, named Roberto Zeballos, stated at the public hearing called by the federal government, that the coronavirus strain called Gama “immunized a lot of people”.

According to him, the immunity acquired during the period of the Gamma strain is “ignored”.

The secretary of the Ministry of Health Arnaldo Medeiros had just shown that Covid-19 hospitalized more than 6,000 children from 5 to 11 years old and killed 311 across the country.

At the public hearing on childhood vaccination, Arnaldo Medeiros, secretary of @minsaude, showed that Covid-19 hospitalized more than 6,000 aged between 5 and 11 and killed 311. A doctor against vaccination said that data refer to the Gama strain, which “immunized many people” pic.twitter.com/vqoRNXn8bu — Metropolises (@Metropoles) January 4, 2022

The President of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador, spoke again on Monday (3rd) about the offer of political asylum to Julian Assange, a WikiLeaks activist. The journalist fights against the possibility of extradition to the United States.

López Obrador repeated the offer of political asylum made a year ago and said he had written a letter to then US President Donald Trump recommending Assange’s pardon. The letter, however, remained unanswered.

“We have stated our position and are willing to offer Assange asylum in Mexico. We believe that the US government must act with humanism. Assange is sick and it would be a show of solidarity,” the Mexican president said at a press conference.

