Dollar closes high and touches R$ 5.70 with good external mood and local uncertainty | Economy

The dollar closed at a high of 0.48%, quoted at R$ 5.6895, this Tuesday (4), in a day of volatility as investors placed on the balance the risks of the pandemic and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States.

At the highest of the day, the US currency reached R$ 5,7106. With the result, the dollar accumulates 2.06% advance in the week. See more quotes.

On the outside, investors monitored news of advancing coronavirus cases, with the World Health Organization saying more evidence is emerging that the omicron variant affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than earlier variants.

The dollar had another day of currency appreciation abroad as US bond yields jumped amid bets that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, will raise interest rates a few times this year.

Higher returns on US sovereigns — considered the world’s safest asset — tend to benefit the dollar globally.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors continued to monitor the health of President Jair Bolsonaro, who remains hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, with no expected discharge. This Tuesday, a medical bulletin was released with the information that his obstruction in the intestine has disappeared and he will not need to undergo surgery.

In the indicators’ agenda, the FGV showed that inflation measured by the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) decelerated to 0.57% at the end of December, coming from 0.83% in the measurement of the immediately previous week, in the seven capitals researched.

The Brazilian fiscal situation — a topic that should dominate the attention of investors in 2022, sharing the spotlight with the presidential race — remained on the investors’ radar.

After the government opened space for more spending on aid to the population through the PEC dos Precatórios .

Financial market analysts have again reduced the estimate of the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2022. The projection for economic growth in the year went from 0.42% to 0.36%, according to the Focus bulletin published in Monday (3) by the Central Bank.

The estimate for inflation in 2022 remains at 5.03%, above the ceiling of the target system for the year. The expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, for the end of 2022 was also maintained at 11.50% per year.