Dollar rises and stays at R$ 5.69; Stock closes down 0.39%

The commercial dollar rose 0.48% today and ended the second trading session of the year quoted at R$ 5.69 on sale.

Meanwhile, the São Paulo Stock Exchange closed at 103,513.64 points, down 0.39%.

The increase in the dollar was 2.05% compared to the previous week. In the monthly variation, the American currency rose 0.97% and in the annual growth was 9.66%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

The Stock Exchange index fell 1.31% in the last week, rose 1.57% in the monthly variation and plummeted 13.03% in the annual variation.

Market players say the dollar’s broad strength reflects a jump in US bond yields amid bets that the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, will raise interest rates a few times this year.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors continued to monitor the health of President Jair Bolsonaro, who remains hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, with no expected discharge. This Tuesday, a medical bulletin was released with the information that his obstruction in the intestine has disappeared and he will not need to undergo surgery.

Brazil’s fiscal health also warns investors. After the government opened, through the PEC dos Precatório, space for more spending on aid to the population, markets monitored the pressure of public employees for salary readjustments this year, with civil servants announcing plans to stop and hand over positions .

A framework of potential lower economic growth, rising interest rates and high inflation levels also help to limit the performance of the Brazilian stock exchange.

*With Reuters