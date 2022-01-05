Dolores is chained like an animal by Tonico· TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) goes to eat the bread the devil kneaded in In Times of the Emperor. She and Mercedes will be kidnapped by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), and Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will end up in chains on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. The corrupt deputy is dying to get revenge on his wife since she ran away with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

The bad guy will triumph over the good guys next tuesday (11) in the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. In addition to having managed to kidnap the two characters, the antagonist will still throw the rival off a cliff.

Dolores will see the whole tragic scene and scream in despair. “Thought it would stay that way, you wrong? That he could jump my fence and I wouldn’t take him back in the noose?” the bad character will boast.

“What happened?”, will question Borges, who has not seen the clash between Tonico and Nélio. The young woman will explain in tears: “He killed Nelio! Assassin! He pushed Nelio over the cliff! On the cliff Nelio saved him from falling! Monster! Assassin!”.

“Shut up if you don’t want to see your offspring have the same end!”, will threaten the villain. Frightened, Dolores will hug Mercedes in her arms, but the politician will not give up. He will pick up the girl on his lap and move on to Borges. “No! For God’s sake!” she will plead, very nervous.

“Shut up, I told you to! Let’s go ahead! Walking!”, will scream the character played by Alexandre Nero, satisfied with the victory. In addition to taking Mercedes away from Dolores, the corrupt man will torture his ex-wife on his way back to court.

The victim will be chained by the villain and forced to listen to what the antagonist will do to him. Tonico will decide to stay with Mercedes and will leave Dolores locked up in an asylum.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 4 and will be replaced by Além da Ilusão, a plot that marks the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo.

