Don’t Look Up: Internet users are shocked to call the phone number shown in the film and be surprised; check out

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment

It’s one mockery after another, as far as anyone can imagine! Since the release of “Don’t Look Up”, many viewers have been surprised by a phone number that is displayed during the film. According to The New York Post, when the number is called, the call goes straight into a kind of tele-sex. Hey!

In production, the number 1-800-532-4500 is shown in a US government campaign. The phone line would serve to bring “peace of mind” to Americans concerned about the comet that was on its way to Earth. Look that:

do not look up phone
The phone number displayed in “Don’t Look Up” actually falls into…a tele-sex. Jeez! (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)
But the “propaganda” did not go unnoticed and many tried to figure out where that number would fall in the real world. That’s when the surprise came… “He calls a sex phone line. ‘Don’t Look Up’ is hilarious”, said a Twitter profile. “Watching ‘Don’t Look Up’ and I called the number 1-800-532-4500 that they showed in the movie, thinking it would be a hook… It’s just off a tele-sex line. So now I had to pause the movie to end this call”, said another user of the social network.

Several internet users also had fun killing their curiosity. “Braydon called the number for ‘Don’t Look Up’ and it’s f*ck for a tele-sex I’m weak”, revealed a spectator. There were still some theories and doubts about the case: “That’s a number given in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up.’ I just called. It’s a sex phone line. Do you… think they checked that number before putting it in the movie? Is this advertising for tele-sex? The mind is perplexed”.

On TikTok, a video went viral after a group of friends called the number in front of the cameras. Check the result:

@charliebrennanmusic @Netflix explain this #dontlookup #netflix #YerAWizard #FritoLayRickRoll #StepandFlex #fyp #foryou #viral #leonardodicaprio #nye ♬ original sound – Charlie Brennan

In “No Look Up”, the number appears in an advertisement starring Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), encouraging the population to call the service. “Right now millions of you are having the same doubts about the coming comet. That’s why BASH Cellular, in partnership with the US government, is creating a new toll-free hotline to answer all your questions. And who knows: maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists might be that friend we all need to lean on in uncertain times.”, says the character in the movie excerpt.

Don't Look Up Phone1
In an advertisement for the film, protagonist Dr. Mindy encourages people to call the number. (Photo: Reproduction/Netflix)

The New York Post also tested the phone line and described what is said when the number is called. “Welcome to America’s hottest phone line. Boys, hot women are waiting to talk to you. Enter 1 now. Girls, to talk to interesting and exciting guys, type 2 to connect for free now”, says the recording. This “peace of mind” is different, right?

Meanwhile, the movie has been a lot to talk about! “No Look Up” is the most watched movie on Netflix, ranking first in the 94 countries where the streaming platform is available. Earlier this month, Hugo Gloss had a chat with none other than Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as director Adam McKay. Remember the interview with several revelations about the film:

