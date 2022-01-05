Doria announces plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11

The government of the state of São Paulo announced a plan to vaccinate all children aged 5 to 11 in the state in three weeks with at least one dose. According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), the state has the capacity to apply 250,000 immunization agents to children a day.

Also according to Doria, the vaccination of 4.3 million people in this age group could start “immediately”, but it depends on the release of Pfizer vaccines, purchased by the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination of this group, with this immunizing agent, was authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on December 16, but the federal government opened a public consultation on the subject and has been delaying the start of the campaign (read below).

The Ministry of Health defends the obligation of medical prescription for the vaccination of this part of the population. But, according to the extraordinary secretary for confronting the covid-19 of the ministry, Rosana Leite de Melo, most participants in the public consultation rejected the proposal, as well as doctors and health secretaries.

“The government of São Paulo has drawn up an immunization plan with at least one dose for all 4 million children aged 5 to 11 in the state,” declared Doria, at a press conference today at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

According to Doria, the entire contingent would receive at least one dose within three weeks. The state plan provides for:

As soon as the doses are sent, vaccination should start with 850,000 children with comorbidities, quilombolas and indigenous peoples.

Then scaled by age.

The government guarantees that 4.5 million syringes have already been purchased and the same number of specific needles for application to children, in addition to vaccination cards for this public.

Immunization can be carried out in more than 5,200 vaccination points in the state and in public schools, in partnership with the Department of Education and municipalities. According to Doria, 225 schools have already been registered for application.

The state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, informed that the registered schools are located in the cities of Caieiras, Campinas, Cajamar, Ibaté, Jundiaí, Louveira, Mairiporã, Nova Odessa and São Carlos.

As an example, Rossieli mentioned the vaccination of adolescents in Campinas. As of December 6, just over 11,000 young people in this group had taken the second dose against covid.

After the municipality included schools as vaccination posts, there was a 143% increase in adherence to the second dose. “It is up to the municipality to structure vaccination, but we are open to supporting this entire process. We will be working within schools to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination in this country,” he said Rossieli.

Doria says that São Paulo has the capacity to immunize 250,000 children a day Image: Reproduction

“All the logistics — and infrastructure — of the state government was planned at the end of last year and is prepared to start vaccinating children immediately, as long as the Ministry of Health sends the vaccines for this immunization”, says the governor.

The executive secretary of the State Health Ministry, Eduardo Ribeiro, said that “quickness is essential” in vaccinating the public from 5 to 11 years old. “We’ve had more than 2,500 cases of serious hospitalization [por covid] in children, and of these, 93 lost their lives. More than each day matters, here each life matters.”

The importance of vaccination for the pediatric age group is clear and clear. We’ve already seen how effective vaccination is in all variants, protecting against severe forms, hospitalizations and deaths, both in delta and now in omicron.”

Jean Gorinchteyn, State Secretary of Health

Today, the overall occupancy rate of covid beds in the state’s ICUs is 27.7%. In the wards, 34.8%.

It depends on the Ministry of Health

The São Paulo government’s plan, however, depends on the sending of vaccines by the Ministry of Health. By contract, Pfizer, the only pharmaceutical company authorized to vaccinate children in Brazil, can only sell to the federal government, which has resisted starting child vaccination .

Yesterday afternoon (4), Minister Marcelo Queiroga declared that he should announce today a schedule with the arrival of doses for the immunization of children. The minister, however, said that the ministry’s attention, at the moment, is to expand the coverage of the second dose and the reinforcement.

The position of resistance to childhood vaccination, publicly expressed by Queiroga and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has been criticized by governors, experts and by Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

“This reflects the level of indifference of the federal government to life, existence, health and, in this case, even more revolting because they are children”, declared Doria about not sending the vaccines.

In another way, the state has tried, together with the Butantan Institute, to approve the application of CoronaVac, produced in partnership with the Chinese Sinovac, in children. But they still haven’t had authorization from Anvisa. The last order was placed in mid-December.

If CoronaVac is approved, then the state would have vaccines to start the campaign for children. The state claims to have 12 million doses of this immunizing agent that could be applied to children.