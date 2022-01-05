Dying Light 2: See Zombie Game Launch, Gameplay, and Requirements | Action games

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action-RPG game from Techland producer. The gameplay takes players to a world full of zombies, where exploring the city’s verticality through parkour is the only way to stay alive. The game will be released on February 4, 2022 for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$264.90, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$264.95 and for PC for R$ 249 at Steam and Epic Games Store. The title will also have a cloud version for Nintendo Switch. See more details below:

The game is a sequel to the first Dying Light, which takes place 15 years after the events of the original game. More than a decade of zombie apocalypse was enough for the entire ancient civilization to crumble and only the “City” remains as humanity’s last bastion.

Players will play a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell, an outsider who will visit the City in search of answers to a mystery from his past. During your journey you will be able to carry out decisions and missions that at any time can physically change the game world, such as buildings that explode or factions that gain more power.

The City is dominated by three factions. First, we have the Peacekeepers, a military group that seeks to bring order at any cost. Besides them there are the Renegades, ex-prisoners led by a colonel and trying to dominate the City, and the Survivors, survivors who create safe areas for common people to survive, helping those in need.

The player can work with the different factions, each with deep characters and motifs that can change the narrative and even the map. There are also bandits scattered throughout the game, with no ties to the groups.

The gameplay uses a lot of parkour so that the player can explore the city’s verticality and keep away from the ground, where the amount of zombies is greater. In addition to jumping and hanging, there are tools to help you cross, such as trampolines, ropes and a paraglider that allows you to travel across the skies. Once the paraglider is open, there are air currents that can be used to gain more height.

The combat system allows the player to choose how they want to fight as their skills evolve. There is the possibility to invest more points in melee combat to deliver powerful blows or focus on parkour skills for more acrobatic blows.

It is also possible to focus on crafting and stealth to eliminate opponents before they see the player, with stealth kills and weapons like bow and arrow. In addition, the user will fight with manufactured items and perform weapon modifications to add elements such as electricity.

As in the first Dying Light, the game has a day and night system. Things get tougher when it gets dark, with more zombies on the streets. The last 15 years have created several mutations among the undead and they will hunt players intensely at night. Only secure areas equipped with ultraviolet lighting can stop them. On the other hand, zombie nests that are full during the day can be silently looted at night for rewards.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Minimum and Recommended Requirements Minimum requirements Recommended configuration Minimum requirements with Ray Tracing Recommended configuration with Ray Tracing Operational system: Windows 7 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X Intel Core i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel Core i5 8600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM memory: 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Video card: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 (4GB) GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB) GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) Storage: 60 GB HDD of available space 60 GB SSD of available space 60 GB SSD of available space 60 GB SSD of available space Performance: 1080p at 30 fps 1080p at 60 fps 1080p at 30 fps 1080p at 60 fps

