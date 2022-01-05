Elderly person dies after 30 meter fall in Hawaii volcano

HONOLULU — A 75-year-old man died on Sunday, the 2nd, after crashing into the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, considered the most dangerous in the US, the US National Park Service said in a statement released on Monday, when the family of the elderly person reported his disappearance to the authorities.

“After searching for the man in the darkness, National Park Service rangers and Hawaii county firefighters located the man’s body about 30 meters below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna observation area on the summit of the volcano. Kilauea,” the department said, according to the website of “People” magazine.

To retrieve the body, officers were helped by a helicopter. The case is under investigation. This was not, however, the first occurrence involving accidents involving visitors approaching the volcano beyond the permitted level. In 2019, a tourist fell about 20 meters into the volcano, as local media reported at the time. Park officials also reported that one man had climbed a rail to get a closer look at the volcano before it fell too.

In September 2021, Kilauea began to erupt, and since then, the site has received tourists at night, interested in seeing the lava glow, according to “CBS News”. At the same time, local authorities urge visitors not to cross security barriers, “especially around the edges of dangerous and destabilized cliffs,” which could cause serious injury or death.