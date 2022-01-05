Electric Vehicle Sales Soar in 2021 – Economy

The Brazilian market for electrified cars (electric, plug-in hybrids and hybrids) grew 77% in 2021 compared to the previous year, totaling 34,990 units. Of this volume, 2,850 are 100% electric, which represents an increase of 255% compared to the 801 units sold in 2020.

According to data provided to the state by the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE), in December alone, 4,545 electrified models were sold, a monthly record since 2012, when the historical series began. It is a result far above the vehicle market as a whole, which increased by 3% in 2021.

The figure for electrified goods is equivalent to 2.3% of the total number of cars and light commercial vehicles sold in the country last month, also the highest monthly share ever.

Of the total electrified ones, 11,390 are plug-in hybrids (they use a combustion engine and another electric one charged at the socket) and 20,750 are hybrids, which also have a combustion engine (gasoline or flex), which recharges the battery.

As a result, the total fleet of electrified cars and light commercial vehicles running in Brazil reaches 77,259 units, a number that does not include, therefore, trucks and buses.

trucks

The heavy segment has also been showing expansion in production, such as vehicles such as the e-Delivery, manufactured by Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus in Resende (RJ) since last year, and buses made by BYD, in Campinas (SP). Recently, Mercedes-Benz announced that it will produce chassis for electric buses in the country.

The president of ABVE, Adalberto Maluf, says that the light commercial segment is another that has been gaining participation because of practices linked to ESG (acronym for environmental, social and governance) of retail companies, such as Americanas and Casas Bahia. “That’s why two out of the ten best-selling electric cars were vans, used in deliveries.”

The best-selling electric car in 2021 was the Nissan Leaf, with 439 units, according to Nissan itself. The model costs R$293.8 thousand. Before, the leader was the Porsche Taycan, for almost R$700 thousand. Among hybrids, the best seller is the hybrid/flex Corolla Cross.

Maluf says that ABVE has not yet forecast electrified sales for 2022, but believes it should at least double compared to 2021