Eliana confesses regret for liposuction and vents on the web

eliana, presenter, had a straight chat with her millions of followers on her social media profile. The blonde sported a black bathing suit and made the confession.

“Needed?”

“At 28, I did [lipoaspiração]. Needed? No!! But patience. Today I look for less invasive methods: I train well, as a rule, I do aesthetic treatments in good clinics, I’m monitored by a sports medicine doctor, I drink water and that’s it”, he vented.

Recently, the blonde confessed that her aging process is a constant struggle and gave the cast a slight vent.

eliana he’s been taking the holidays to disconnect from the social network and show off his great shape.

longing for hebe

eliana in the open questions box on her profile on the social network, she was asked about her friendship with Hebe Camargo.

“Miss you very much. She is missed. It was much more fun and good people than what you could see on TV. I was a friend to talk onlyserious and talk nonsense and burst out laughing. I couldn’t delete her number from my contacts. Sometimes it makes you want to call‘, he confessed.

