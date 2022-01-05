Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, convicted of fraud

The founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of four of the 11 counts against her in a California court last Monday (4).

After more than 50 hours of trial, the eight-man and four-woman jury concluded that Holmes was guilty of tricking investors into putting money into his Silicon Valley-based startup, promising to revolutionize the analytics lab industry. clinics. As a result, she was found guilty of three counts of electronic fraud and one of conspiracy to defraud investors.”

The 37-year-old executive has not been arrested and there is no exact date for the announcement of the sentence, which could be 20 years for each of the four counts on which she was found guilty. In addition, Holmes could be required to pay a $250,000 fine (equivalent to just over R$1.4 million) plus restitution for each electronic fraud charge and each conspiracy count. The jury also found her not guilty on four other counts, relating to public fraud, and failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining three.

The former promise of Silicon Valley founded Theranos at age 19 and guaranteed that the company would be revolutionary. Holmes claimed to have developed a machine to perform a series of medical tests with just a few drops of blood taken from a patient’s finger prick. The woman even came to be considered the next personality in the world of technology.

But it was all a farce. The fraud came to light after the American newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” discovered that the devices were not as effective as Holmes claimed and came to the attention of US authorities, who opened an investigation. Holmes, who, according to his lawyers, is responsible only for innocent mistakes caused by inexperience and young age, would have fraudulently raised money, totaling $945 million from high-profile investors, including Rupert Murdoch’s caliber personalities and family members former education minister Betsy DeVos and the founders of Walmart.

