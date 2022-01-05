Embraer asks Anatel to run tests on possible 5G interference on flights – Economy

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer embraer reported to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that intends to carry out studies on the possibility of mobile technology 5G interfere in the country’s aviation systems. The matter has been monitored since last year by Anatel and by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), due to discussions on the subject abroad, especially in the United States. Anatel does not foresee any change in terms of 5G deployment in Brazil as a result of the studies.

The level of attention of Brazilian authorities on the matter is measured by a technical issue. The United States — where there is concern about possible interference — has decided to use the 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz band for commercial 5G networks. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recommends a separation of 200 MHz in relation to this space and that used in aeronautical radionavigation services, which operate in the 4.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz band. , the distance is even greater – and therefore safer, as the auctioned 3.5GHz band comprises 3.3GHz to 3.7GHz.

“Thus, 5G in Brazil is at least 500 MHz away from the operating frequency of this equipment, while in the United States this distance is just over 200 MHz,” said Anatel’s counselor Moisés Moreira, who is president of Grupo de Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,626 to 3,700 MHz band (GAISPI). Therefore, the assessment is that the risk of interference is minimal.

Aviation depends on the 4.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz band for the operation of radio altimeters, which calculate the height of an aircraft above the ground, a sensitive system for air operation. For this reason, Embraer sent an official letter to Anatel to inform its intention to carry out in-flight and ground tests to verify the susceptibility of its aircraft to possible interference from 5G, and requested support from the agency in defining the tests.

When approached, Embraer stated that the “issue in question applies only to operations in the US territory” and that it is in continuous cooperation with Anatel. “Embraer has been following discussions about the possible impacts of 5G technology on aviation, has continuously collaborated with the competent aeronautical authorities and has guided its operators to ensure the highest level of safety in the operation of Embraer aircraft in this scenario,” said the company.

5G Studies

The government and Anatel held the 5G auction in November last year. The winning companies made the commitment to start offering the technology as of July 31, 2022, starting in the capitals and the Federal District. The 3.5 GHz band is considered the best for using 5G in Brazil, with very high transmission speed.

At the end of last year, as a result of discussions on the subject abroad, Anatel informed that studies on the subject were started at the beginning of 2021. “The position of the United States generated concern in the civil aviation sector, given the characteristics of the fifth-generation networks, with greater transmission power, in addition to the use of antennas with beam shaping”, stated Anatel in November. In the statement, in turn, the agency also highlighted that the American decision on the use of the 3.9 GHz band is not parallel with 5G in Brazil in the 3.5 GHz band and that the country has bid for the frequency following the “ best international spectrum management practices”.

5G delayed in USA

In recent days, the discussion has become even hotter in the United States, after US authorities requested last Saturday, 01, that telecommunications companies delay the launch of a new 5G service in the country by two weeks. The request, initially denied, was serviced by companies, according to press releases released on Monday, 3.

The postponement was requested in a letter to AT&T and Verizon by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) head Steve Dickson to gather more data on technology interference in flight equipment that monitor altitude.