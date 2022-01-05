End of an era! BlackBerry ends its smartphone line services – 01/04/2022

BlackBerry is ending service to corporate smartphones, which were carried by executives, politicians by legions of fans in the early 2000s.

The move marks the end of an era as phones, which featured a tiny physical keyboard, pioneered e-mail and instant messaging.

Former US President Barack Obama, one of the most famous users of a BlackBerry device, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to switch devices.

Blackberry has lost favor with users with the arrival of touchscreen iPhones and rival Android devices. In recent years, the company has started to develop digital security software and integrated operating systems for cars.

Social networks were full of tributes after the announcement. A Twitter user recalled that it was a “fabulous machine” and hoped that the company’s phones would be resurrected.

By 2020, the company said it would take steps to end legacy services on the BlackBerry 10 operating systems and BlackBerry OS and devices running them would no longer be supported. The company also said the devices would not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably.