End of an Era: BlackBerry Retired Today

ONTARIO, CANADA — BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services are retiring and will no longer be supported after this Tuesday, January 4, marking the end of an era for the device that catapulted work for the it was mobile.

Ontario-based BlackBerry Ltd., the company formerly known as Research In Motion whose unique device in the 1990s began to incorporate mobile work, said devices running its internal software “should no longer function reliably” after Tuesday Tuesday, according to your farewell page.

The change, first announced in 2020, effectively kills a line that remains popular in parts of the world to this day for its reliability and security.





BlackBerry devices and their physical keyboards were once the most sought-after mobile devices both by professionals who follow e-mail and younger people who send messages on its platform. The company’s appeal has waned as Apple’s iPhone and a slew of Android devices with larger screens, better graphics and broader app offerings have dominated the market over the past decade.

The Canadian company stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, switching to a software-only business and licensing its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., which continued to release devices until its business closed in 2020. The devices TCL are powered by Alphabet’s Android operating system and will be supported through August.

However, nostalgia for the name BlackBerry made it one of the meme stocks of 2021, sending its stock price soaring in January before an equally sharp decline.

“These devices will not have the ability to receive over-the-air provisioning updates and, as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to work reliably, including data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” the company wrote. . “The apps will also have limited functionality,” he added.