Eriksen speaks for the first time about a heart attack: ‘I died for 5 minutes’

One of the sport’s most memorable moments in 2021 was played by midfielder Christian Eriksen at the Euro Cup, when the Dane had a cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the field. Recovered, the player spoke this week about the affection he has received in the six months since the event and aimed at his next goal in football: playing again and being at the World Cup in Qatar.

“It was amazing how so many people felt the need to write to me and send flowers. It had an impact on so many people, and they wanted me and my family to know. It made me very happy,” says Eriksen (video below, with English subtitles ).

“At the hospital, they kept saying that more and more flowers had arrived. It was weird because I didn’t exactly expect people to send flowers — because I died for five minutes. It was very different, but very nice of everyone and receiving these votes has helped me; people still write to me,” says the Danish national team player.

Eriksen was born again on June 12, when Denmark and Finland were playing for the Euro. At 43 minutes into the first half, the shirt 10 felt bad and fell alone on the pitch. It was cardiac arrest. At 29, he needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator before leaving the stadium already conscious but breathing with an oxygen balloon.

Today the player has recovered from the problem, but was recently forced to terminate his contract with Inter Milan for not receiving authorization to play in the country with a heart monitoring device. Free on the market, he must decide his future in this transfer window.

“My goal is to play the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That’s been my thinking all along. It’s a goal, it’s my dream. Whether I’m called up or not is another matter, but my dream is to come back [à seleção]. I know I can go back because physically I feel the same, I’m in shape again. There’s still a while [para o Mundial], so until then I want to play football and prove that I’m still at the same level,” plans the midfielder.

Denmark are already qualified for the World Cup, and Eriksen’s presence in Qatar depends only on their physical and technical conditions. The player is still looking for where to play and has been speculated on English clubs.