Even the Samsung Galaxy S2 can run Android 12

It would be possible for a cell phone released more than 10 years ago to run the Android 12? The answer is yes, and the phone is a Samsung Galaxy S2, which received the latest generation operating system via a custom ROM available on the forum XDA-Developers since the end of December.

Created by platform member “rlNanDO”, the unofficial version based on the latest generation of Android it was adapted in LineageOS 19. The development of the compilation is in progress, but still several features work, such as the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, the audio output and the FM radio.

On the other hand, some tools present instability, but the promise is that fixes may arrive soon, with the partnership of other developers. One of them is the camera, which can crash after installing the package, making it difficult to record videos, especially.

The Galaxy S2 had as a highlight the 8 MP camera.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

According to the author of the feat, the ROM with Android 12 for Galaxy S2 lets you use your device as a backup phone for basic activities. But to do so, it is necessary that the operator maintains support for 3G active and the user does not mind bugs and reduced performance due to the age of the smartphone.

Device was released with Android 2.3.4

Featured on February 13, 2011 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain), the S2 used by the programmer is the GT-i9100 model. He debuted with the Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread), later being updated to the Android 4.1.2 (Jelly Bean).

Interested in testing Android 12 on the old phone from Samsung can download the custom ROM from the XDA forum, where all the information about the build is available.

Other phones from the South Korean brand that received the newest version of Android via custom ROM were the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy 9 Note models. Despite being more recent, they were left out of the official update.