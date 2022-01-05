Even with data blackout, indicators point to Covid’s high in SP; state government says disclosure begins to normalize | São Paulo

Even with the blackout of data on Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks, others indicators point out that the contamination by the disease has increased again in the state of Sao Paulo. Admissions, lines at health clinics and hospitals and positive Covid tests in pharmacies have increased in recent days.

Since the Ministry of Health claimed it was hacked in December, states have struggled to extract information about the disease from official systems. This Tuesday (4), the government of São Paulo said that data extraction began to be normalized. However, experts say that information held during the period of instability may not have been fully disclosed. For them, governments are still in a “blind flight” in data tracking of Covid-19 (read more below).

While the monitoring of the pandemic trend by these indices remains hampered, the increase in hospitalizations and growth in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms at health centers indicates recrudescence of the disease. In São Paulo, there are also reports of difficulties in carrying out tests in pharmacies.

The daily average of new admissions for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in the ward and ICU it almost doubled in a month, according to data from the State Health Department computed by the Hospital Census. On Monday (3), they were 561 new admissions, against 290 on December 1, 2021. Although lower than the worst moments of the pandemic, the number is already close to that verified in September 2021.

The average of the total number of inpatients in the ICU started to grow in the state in December after 6 months of uninterrupted decline. This Tuesday (4), 1,120 patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 occupy ICU beds in the state.

Admission rate for Covid-19 in the state of SP grows again after 6 months of decline

The average number of patients admitted to the ICU had fallen month by month throughout the second half of this year. In June, there were 11 thousand hospitalized in these units. The number rose to 3,000 in August, then to 1,600 in October, and 1,000 in November. But, according to data from the Seade Foundation, since December 22, the index started to grow again.

Experts warned that, as the official data considers patients hospitalized in ward or ICU beds with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, it is possible that some of them have the flu virus (Influenza) and are counted in the statistics of new admissions by coronaviruses.

Brazil experiences blackout of official data on Covid

Although the state government claims that the data has already been normalized, for researchers at the Covid-BR Observatory, the numbers of serious cases (computed in the Sivep-Gripe system) and light (entered in the E-SUS platform) not yet available for consultation.. The researchers, who analyze this data daily, explain that the numbers have not been updated for 25 days.

Because of this, the data analyzed by the group are from the Hospital Census, a tool created by the government of São Paulo to complement the two official systems of the federal government. This tool allows you to get information on the flow of inpatients in health facilities, but the data is not detailed enough for more accurate analysis, explains Paulo Inácio Prado, a researcher at the Institute of Biology (IB) at USP and member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory.

“The vast majority of Brazilian states are not publishing a reliable spreadsheet with Covid-19 data from these two official Ministry of Health systems, E-SUS and Sivep. For São Paulo specifically, the Hospital Census even speaks of hospitalization, but we do not know if it could be a case that has not yet been tested and, later, ended up being positive for Influenza and negative for Covid-19″, said Prado.

The researcher he also highlighted the seriousness of the lack of complete information amid a period of worsening pandemic.

“We are on a blind flight, and this is very serious because we had, or are still having, an outbreak of Influenza. If we don’t know how many of these cases are Covid-19, how can we coordinate actions?”, he asked.

For the member of the Covid-BR Observatory, the state of São Paulo may be experiencing an increase in mild cases, which do not appear in the hospitalization data, amidst the spread of the omicron variant.

“Another problem is that omicron, apparently, tends to have fewer severe cases, so we may have many, many mild cases and we are not even aware of it, because we do not have the correct data for the mild case, which depends of testing. In addition to not having the normalization of the bases, it is regrettable that we have such a poor testing policy in the richest state in Brazil. Here, testing should be in the same house as that practiced in European countries”, he stated.

Health professionals treat patients with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital in the Imirim neighborhood, in the north of São Paulo

During the period of instability in the Ministry of Health’s systems, the government of São Paulo included 7,642 new cases, which corresponds to an average of 386 cases of Covid per day, between the 9th and 31st of December.

Between the 1st and 4th of December, 2,581 new cases were reported, which is equivalent to 645 cases per day. According to the Secretary of State for Health, in this period, data extraction had already been normalized.

However, the moving average of Covid-19 cases recorded in the state on the eve of the data blackout was higher than the average during the blackout and also higher than that seen after normalization, with 1,005 data reported on the December 8 average.

For specialists, this difference could mean that the cases that were dammed up during the period of systems failure have not yet been accounted for. This is because the increase in hospitalizations indicates that there was also an increase in the average number of confirmed cases per day during the blackout period.

Health professionals keep test samples from patients suspected of having Covid-19 at a testing center

By telephone, the São Paulo Health Department said that it is not possible to verify whether the data held over the period of failure has already been accounted for in recent days, and that this update depends on the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the folder stated that “it did not find any abnormality in the functioning of the API today, nor in the process of extracting data from E-Sus and Sivep-Gripe cases and deaths” and that “the federal system Sivep-Gripe, where all municipalities in Brazil notify severe cases and deaths of respiratory viruses such as Covid-19 and influenza, which showed failures from December 9 to 31”.

“The instability has harmed the States in the extraction and publication of the data notified by the municipalities. It is worth remembering that SP concentrates the largest volume of COVID-19 statistics in the country and, therefore, has the largest database for analysis”, completed the government, in note.

Emergency at a private hospital in São Paulo full of patients with flu-like symptoms, on December 20th.

Public and private hospitals in the city of São Paulo have registered an increase in the flow of people with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, which has caused queues and longer waiting times for care. In municipal emergency rooms, patients claim that the wait can take up to 6 hours.

The Hospital Municipal da Brasilândia, a reference in care, recorded, in this second (3), 71% of beds in the ICU and infirmary.

Hospitals São Camilo, Beneficência Portuguesa, Einstein and Santa Catarina confirmed a sudden increase in patients. At least seven cities in Greater São Paulo have set up “seizures” to meet the high demand of patients.

Looking for quick Covid tests more than doubled by the end of the year

The growth of Covid and Influenza cases in the capital in recent weeks has also increased the demand for tests in pharmacies. Many are already without kits to take the exams or without times available on the same day for scheduling.

Positive diagnoses of Covid-19 also increased, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy Networks. On December 1st, about 5% of the rapid tests showed positive results. As of December 29, 20% of test results were positive for Covid.