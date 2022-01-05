Ex apologizes after confirming paternity

Former NBA player Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian via posts made to his Instagram profile last Monday night. In the published text, he says he took a paternity test that confirmed that Thompson is the father of the newborn son of personal trainer Maralee Nichols, with whom he had an affair for 5 months.

“Today, a paternity test revealed that I am the father of a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Now that paternity has been confirmed, I hope we can raise our child amicably. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this process, publicly or privately.”

Tristan Thompson confirmed positive paternity test Image: Reproduction

In a second publication, the former player talks directly to Khloé, with whom he had a relationship at the time he began to have a sexual relationship with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Despite what you might think. Again, I’m sorry.

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian Image: Playback/ Instagram

Last month, it was reported by the “Daily Mail” that Thompsom even offered $75,000 to Nichols for her to miscarry. She denied it and the baby was born on December 1, 2021. This is the third child of the former player, who is already the father of True, who had with Khloé, and Prince, with model Jordan Craig.

Khloé Kardashian has yet to comment on the case.