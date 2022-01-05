Ex-Auntie Denies Romance With Daniel: ‘He Created It Out of His Head’ | celebrities

Instagram Suzana Alves and Daniel

Suzana Alves, ex-interpreter of the character “Tiazinha”, a success in the 1990s, denied having had an affair with the singer Daniel in the past. The countryman spoke about the case with the artist in his biography, released a few years ago. Suzana, however, came back to the subject and mentioned that, in reality, he had a “platonic love”. “I didn’t have any relationship with Daniel”, said Suzana, in an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”: “Daniel wrote in his book. It’s just that he had, I think, a platonic love. For me it was platonic love. . I sent him a subpoena (to get that information out of the book at the time it was released).”

Suzana also said that she believes he was “too naive”, which would have made the singer fantasize about the romance at the time: “I think it was platonic love, you just can. He was very young, very naive, and he created it in his head something. That was it for me. I came to that conclusion so I wouldn’t have to go through more embarrassing things.”

The artist recalled that she even received a gift from him, on her 21st birthday. He narrated that he had a producer, who had also worked with Daniel. And the employee wanted Suzana to “marry” the singer. “I think it was more her dream, and she put it in Daniel’s head. I don’t know… he was dating. Look, I was really disappointed. He wanted to show up there, sorry”, she adds, in the interview with the podcast. Currently, Suzana is 43 years old and is married to Flávio Saretta. The two are parents of little Benjamin. Daniel, 53, is married to Aline de Padua, who is pregnant. They have two girls: Lara and Luiza.

Daniel Biography

According to Daniel narrated in his biography, the affair between the two would have occurred when he was still with Luciana Susi, his second girlfriend, and with whom he stayed for twelve years. And it came from him the initiative to look for Tiazinha. “At this stage, I even had a nice thing, which I denied at the time, as I was still with Luciana, but which today, after so long, I can reveal: an affair with Suzana Alves, Tiazinha. She was at her peak, she was one of the most desired women in Brazil. I was also crazy about her”, described the singer, in the work.

According to the book, he asked for a note to be given to her. And she would have gotten the message. Also according to the work, the two began to talk over the phone, until Suzana accepted an invitation to meet the singer in Rio. “I didn’t have a car. I was advised by my team not to leave, not to expose myself. And Tiazinha making all that success, she could draw attention. But I couldn’t help but see her. I took a chance. I put on a hat and took a taxi. Normally, I sit in the front seat, but this time I went behind, I had to be as careful as possible. I stopped by Suzana’s hotel, and she got into the backseat. The taxi driver didn’t even notice. We went straight to my hotel”, appears in an excerpt of the biography.





