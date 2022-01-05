Exemption from IPI up to BRL 200 thousand is extended until 2026

After 2021 saw a real escalation in the prices of 0km cars, tax exemption rules set by the value of the good started to become very outdated. Over the past year, the government has been gradually adapting the exemption rules for PwD and taxi, for example.

In July, the maximum value for the purchase of a vehicle was maintained at R$ 140 thousand. In December, Bill No. 5.149/2020 was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and, on the last day of 2021, was sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic and published in the Federal Official Gazette. It made changes to Law 8.989/1995, text original that regulates the tax exemption.

Now, the Law that regulates IPI exemptions on the purchase of 0km cars through the PwD regime or for the autonomous transport of passengers is extended until 2026. maximum value to obtain exemptions is R$ 200 thousand. Another limitation that remained is that of thruster size, which can’t surpass 2.0.

The text of Law No. 5.149/2020 published in the Official Gazette indicates that the IPI exemption for the purchase of new vehicles is also valid for the purchase of cars for use in the autonomous transport of passengers, without making a difference between taxi and application drivers , for example.

The disclosure by Agência Brasil, the government’s official communication agency, states that the exemption is still valid for “professional drivers, such as taxi drivers and application drivers”. However, when observing the sections of the original 1995 Law that have not been changed, the description of this service as taxi still remains clearly, as shown in the excerpt below:

Law 8989 of February 24, 1995 Article 1 Paragraph I – professional drivers who, on the date of publication of this Law, demonstrably exercise in a vehicle owned by them the activity of autonomous passenger driver, in the condition of holder of authorization, permission or concession of the granting authority and who designate the vehicle for use in the category of rent (taxi);

The first article of the original 1995 Law only changed Paragraph IV, changing only the description of what is considered a person with a disability: “people with severe or profound physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities and people with autism spectrum disorder, directly or through its legal representative;”.

A part of the new law that was vetoed, however, was the one that extended the IPI exemption also to accessories installed at a dealership. Thus, standard and factory-installed optional equipment enter the exemption. What is installed later, no.