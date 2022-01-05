Experts list two new unusual symptoms of Ômicron

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has a slightly different behavior in the human body compared to previous versions of the virus. Recently, the ZOE Covid study app listed two of the more unusual symptoms associated with Ômicron that you probably haven’t heard of yet.

An initial analysis of positive cases showed that some people infected with the new strain experienced vomiting and loss of appetite.

Credit: Rocky89/istockVomiting and loss of appetite join Ômicron’s list of uncommon symptoms

According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, at the head of ZOE Covid, these are common symptoms in people who have received both doses of covid vaccine and who have received booster doses.

“Many of them had nausea, mild temperature, sore throat and headaches,” he said.

Tim Spector’s team was among the first to identify loss of smell and taste as symptoms of covid-19 early in the pandemic.

Most common symptoms of Ômicron

As the variant spreads and more cases are evaluated, new characteristics of the disease caused by it are discovered. To date, the most commonly seen symptoms of Ômicron infections are cough, fatigue, congestion, and a runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US.

In some cases, vomiting was also reported as a symptom among those with the variant, according to the report.

Credit: Udomkarn Chitkul/istockÔmicron tends to cause symptoms different from Delta’s

Recent preliminary studies state that Ômicron seems to cause a milder picture compared to the Delta variant, mainly because it does not tend to attack the lung. Research that has not yet been peer-reviewed provides evidence that the strain is limited to the nose, throat and trachea.

Due to this specific characteristic, the variant has also initially caused a symptom that ends up being ignored by many people. See the link below: