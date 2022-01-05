Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi are hastily removed from Record

Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi did not appear on the Record’s Midday General Balance Sheet. People who see the journalist were surprised by the disappearance of two key characters.

The reason is that the pair parted ways after discovering they have the new corona virus. They got the diagnosis this Monday morning (3rd).

Furthermore, Reinaldo Gottino, who runs Fabíola Reipert’s program, ended up confirming their illness. “Better for you!!! We are together!!!”, declared the handsome man, when publishing an image with Fabíola and Renato Lombardi. However, it is worth mentioning that the two had contact with other members of the Balanço Geral da Record.

Still on Fabíola Reipert and company

In addition, on the 31st of last year, Renato Lombardi and Fabíola made publications on the social network showing that they spent the New Year side by side. Because of their absence, her sister Mabell Reipert will replace her. On the other hand, Diogenes Lucas will carry out the comments on themes as Lombardi does. Even Fabíola Reipert and Lombi commented on social media.

“And we are here at the Moriá hospital, we came to take the test. The Record laboratory tested positive for Covid-19 for me and Fabiola, and we came here to do a test that is more elaborate, to eliminate any problem. But, we are fine. We don’t know where we got it, there’s nothing, there’s no pain, there’s no symptoms”, declared Renato. Fabiola Reipert also spoke.

“It’s reality, we’re fine in short, we hope to get back as soon as possible. Covid got us, right, Lombardi? Keep it up using a mask and keep getting vaccinated,” she explained. Thus, the pair only returns to the General Balance Sheet SP when they perform the test again and are completely free of the disease.