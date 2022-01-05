Fallen Order is free on Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming has unveiled the January news for subscribers to the service. Among the free games that can be redeemed until February 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in 2019, stands out.

Watch the video that shows some of what’s new in Prime Gaming for January:

January Free Games:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

Two Point Hospital

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

abandon ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Remember that once redeemed, games are forever available, even if you no longer subscribe to Amazon services. You can guarantee yours here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows the story of the character Cal Kesti as he seeks to re-establish the Jedi Order after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Take the opportunity to read the IGN Brazil review. It says: “With all the elements we already know and love, Jedi: Fallen Order is the adventure that every Star Wars fan wanted to live in games.”

