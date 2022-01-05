Families of Iranian-downed jet victims win damages suit

Part of the families of victims of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 brought down by Iran’s military will finally receive compensation for the attack.

Anna Zvereva’s photo





In January 2020, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines was shot down by surface-to-air missiles launched by the Iranian military. The motive behind the slaughter was never fully clarified.

Iran released the final report last year, saying that a change in the anti-aircraft battery caused a misalignment in the rig’s “compass” and that because of that, operators understood that the Boeing 737 was flying to the capital Tehran, not the opposite as the commercial flight was happening.

Initially, the country had denied the aircraft’s downing, despite a series of contrary reports and formal accusations from Canada and the US, mainly because the plane crashed five days after the death of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian officer killed by a drone American.

Now, the Canadian victims’ families have won a court victory and a compensation of $107 million Canadian dollars (R$477m) as reported by the CBC TV network. The decision is by an Ontario court and represents six of the 176 victims of the aircraft’s downturn.

The families of these six people, all Canadians, have filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Iran, seeking compensation. The judge says that he will ask for the blocking of Iranian assets in Canada and abroad, mainly of tankers, which must be seized and auctioned to pay the compensation.

Four more countries (among them would be the US and the Netherlands) would be working with Canada to make an agreement to include the victims of these nations, and thus be able to block a greater number of assets from Iran.

Despite not having presented a defense in the case, Iran said that the decision is totally “political and without evidence”. The country arrested six people for the shooting down of the aircraft, but has not yet clarified who they would be, their attitudes to the shooting and their future punishments. Of these prisoners, three were released at the time after payment of bail.



