Fed Minutes, US Employment and What Else You Need to Know to Invest Well Today

At what point will the Fed, the US central bank, start raising the US interest rate, which is currently close to zero? Clues for the answer to this question should set the tone for business today, as the minutes of the Fomc (Fed monetary policy committee) will be released at 4 pm.

In December, the institution announced a change in the fight against price variation by informing that it will raise US interest rates three times in 2022, to close to 0.9% per year.

The question that remains is when this process will start, and any indication that the rate could rise in March, as investors are betting, could put even more pressure on the dollar and future interest rates, especially at a time when the pressures in Brazil for more spending. Examples of this are the mobilization of public servants for readjustments and industry sectors for tax benefits.

Why does this mess with the market?

When interest rates rise in developed countries, especially in the world’s largest economy, which is the US, the tendency is for a phenomenon called “flight to quality” (when investors leave higher risk assets, such as those in emerging countries like Brazil, to seek securities considered safer).

In this scenario, our future interest rates tend to rise, and this has a direct effect on the stock market, especially on consumer companies.

read more

US employment and services

Two indicators of the US economy that will be released this morning may help to outline this scenario for monetary policy in the US.

At 10:15 am, data on private sector employment in the United States for December comes out, the so-called ADP report. The survey measures the monthly change in non-agricultural jobs in the world’s largest economy, and also serves as an indication of upcoming monetary policy actions. This is because, in addition to controlling inflation, the Fed also pursues the objective of full employment.

Already at 11:45 am, Markit reports the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for services in the US in December.

oil stocks

Later, at 12:30 pm, the DoE (US Department of Energy) releases oil inventories accumulated through December 31. Traditionally, this information has the potential to interfere with the quotation of the commodity and with Petrobras prices.