Feira de Santana registers first case of Flurona – Acorda Cidade

Until this Tuesday morning, only three Brazilian states had registered the case of contamination.

The municipality of Feira de Santana registered yesterday (3), the first case of Flurona, a double infection in which the patient is diagnosed with Covid-19 and Influenza at the same time.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the biochemical pharmacist and technical director of the IHEF Laboratory, Marcus Machado, explained that as soon as the case was confirmed, the information was passed on to the Epidemiological Surveillance of Feira de Santana.

“We are living a moment of great intensity in the search for people who have flu-like symptoms, not only Covid-19, but also for the detection of the Influenza virus. In relation to mid-December, we already had a search around 200%, and yesterday, we identified a case of a patient, where we performed the test and it was diagnosed as Flurona. This test is very interesting, because at the same time, it is possible to detect the presence of the three viruses, both H1N1, H3N2 and Covid-19, is a triple test. As soon as this case was confirmed, we passed the information to the Epidemiological Surveillance, where they are already aware of the situation,” he explained.

Also according to Marcus Machado, this type of infection is still new in Brazil and through the examination that is carried out, it makes it easier for the clinician to prescribe and guide patients in the best possible way.

“We call this co-infection, they are two respiratory infections that are happening simultaneously, something new that we are seeing in reports spread across Brazil and the world. So we have this test, which is very interesting, because the doctor finds in it a great opportunity for give the diagnosis and also rule out another type of virus, knowing if that patient has Covid-19 or Influenza. We are having a big outbreak with people showing flu-like symptoms, so the clinician at this moment needs to have information about what the person has to do. proceed with the treatment”, he highlighted.

Another location that is also carrying out the test is the Analysis Laboratory in Feira de Santana. According to the administrative manager of the unit, Eduardo Borges, no case of Flurona was detected, but there was an increase in demand for exams.

“The increase in demand for Covid-19 tests is happening, especially in the last 15 days, but obviously less compared to previous times. People are confused about whether it is flu or coronavirus, but thank God the positivities for Covid -19, has been decreasing every day, this is good news for all of us Brazilians, but this flu has really taken the place of Covid-19, and our laboratory has delivered the results, some, even on the same day, from those collections which are characterized as simple,” he said.

According to Eduardo Borges, health plans are not yet covering this new type of test, which forces the patient to take the exam in a private way.

“This type of test is a little expensive and the agreements are not yet covering it. Some negotiations have even started, but so far, no plans are carrying out this type of test. We are here in this crowd, for that so much Covid-19 , as for any type of flu, they can be remedied in our country, because even though the demand for patients is increasing in search of tests, the reports we have here are that they are mild, but we need to be careful, we can continue with our care, because even if it is the flu, people can remain isolated, so as not to pass these illnesses on,” he said.

To Acorda Cidade, Health Secretary Marcelo Britto explained that care must be maintained, as was already being carried out against Covid-19, and highlighted that the examination is not yet carried out by the public network.

“What we can say at this point is that we need to take all the precautions, as we had with the Covid-19, use a mask, avoid agglomeration, wash your hands frequently, use alcohol gel and especially get vaccinated, in which it concerns the Covid-19 vaccine. At this moment, we do not have vaccines for Influenza available, so people must complete their vaccination cycle against Covid. To detect this type of virus, it is carried out through a test that is expensive and we’re still not doing what Covid is doing,” he explained.

According to the secretary, the new Ômicron variant was not detected in Feira de Santana.

“There hasn’t been any narrative yet regarding Ômicron, but I have no doubts that it may already be circulating among us. We just haven’t identified it yet, but it’s a viral strain that catches very easily, and luckily, it doesn’t it has the same violence as the original strain, that is, although it spreads faster, it is not as aggressive as Covid-19,” he informed.

Asked about the hospitals in Feira de Santana, the secretary explained that the current demand will make it possible to meet all patients who need care.

“We have the Dom Pedro de Alcântara Hospital, we have the UPAs, Clériston Andrade, the state’s UPA, so we have an arsenal that is sufficient to make this confrontation. Of course, if things get really bad, we will have to adopt other measures , but I would say that the numbers presented, the numbers we have so far for the month of January, are not worrying numbers, despite the full units. We do not have hospitalized people, so people who arrive with the flu syndrome, but with mild symptoms, these people are medicated and oriented to rest, hydration in their own home. Right now, I don’t see an immediate risk for the reopening of a Field Hospital or anything similar,” he said.

According to secretary Marcelo Britto, the recommendation that was given at the beginning of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, about waiting for the number of 10 people for the bottle to be opened, is already suspended.

“The rule we had adopted about not opening the vaccine vial, if there were not 10 people in the place, has already been suspended. Anyone who goes to a health unit today, regardless of being alone, the vial can be opened, to not stop vaccinating that person. This measure had been adopted back there because we still didn’t have a vaccine, but today we have it in all units. Anyone who has not yet taken the first, second or third dose, seek a health unit to take the vaccine,” he emphasized.

Influenza H1N1 x Influenza H3N2, same vaccine?

According to the secretary of health, vaccines are modified according to the mutations that the viruses are showing.

“It’s the same vaccine that the person will take, but with adaptations. The virus undergoes some mutations, starts to have different defense mechanisms, it tries to survive the vaccine, so it, by itself, tries to escape the vaccine, creating methods to stay alive, so it’s the same vaccine. Even the Minister of Health, when he was visiting the extreme south of Bahia due to the rains, informed that he would authorize the sending of 100,000 doses to units in Bahia that had an Emergency Decree, and we have an Emergency Decree, but we are waiting for this promise to be fulfilled”, he concluded.

The Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia confirmed this Tuesday (4), eight cases of simultaneous infection of the Influenza and Covid-19 viruses in Salvador, Feira de Santana and Camaçari. There are five male and three female patients, aged between 13 and 91 years. There are no registered deaths in co-infections, as reported by the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab).

In addition, statewide, in the past 24 hours, 712 cases of Covid-19 (+0.06% growth rate) and 564 recovered (+0.05%) were reported.

With information from reporters Ney Silva and Laiane Cruz