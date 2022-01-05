Felipe Neto rebels with Eduardo Bolsonaro’s controversial comment and reacts

Felipe Neto decided to use his Twitter profile, this Monday (3rd), to comment on the negative comments after he vented about his depression. Scholarship holders, including the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL), joked the youtuber.

“If you make fun of someone who suffers from depression, using it as a laughing stock, know that you belong in the sewer of the world”, fired the influencer, disgusted.

Earlier, the federal deputy wrote: “The guy who stalks others on the internet, supports the culture of cancellation, etc. says he’s at rock bottom”. He even shared the news about Felipe Neto’s speech.

Eduardo Bolsonaro completed in his post: “I say, this mimimi generation could not stand 1 day on the right”.

It is worth remembering that, on his social network, Felipe, who ended a five-year relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes, said that he is facing depression and that he has the help of family, friends and medication.

To the fans, he made an appeal: “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the bottom line is: get help. Don’t face it alone. No more aff text”.

Felipe Neto vents

Bruna Gomes’ ex-boyfriend also spoke of the resilience to deal with depression and the importance of asking for help in these cases:

“Pain teaches. I know that many who are reading this are in even greater pain. And right now, I need everyone to understand: we don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. Or whatever your team is, stop bugging my ass. You won’t win.”

Felipe used himself as an example to reinforce his own thesis and thanked his friends for their essential help:

“I’m just standing here because since I went down. my friends organized a rotation so that people would always stay at my house, 24 hours a day. Remember I always said that my friendships were never guided by influence, power and money? Yeah… That’s the value of a real friend. He drops everything, he gives up New Year’s Eve with his family, so he can keep you on your feet. So think about it for 2022: find and strengthen real friendships”.

If you make fun of someone who suffers from depression, using it as a mockery, know that you belong in the sewer of the world. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) January 4, 2022