FGTS profit to be paid to workers again this year

The distribution of FGTS profit (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is an action adopted by the Federal Government since 2017 on behalf of workers. The action in question allows workers to receive extra money in their Guarantee Fund accounts, as a kind of interest and monetary correction.

FGTS money

It is important for workers to know that while they do not redeem the FGTS, the Government uses the amounts deposited in the Caixa Econômica Federal accounts to finance public projects such as housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation.

Therefore, the amounts invested by the government end up generating profit, so, so that workers can participate in this profit, considering that the source of money is the citizen’s balance, the government applies a monetary correction in the workers’ balance, so that they can win their share.

Who is entitled to FGTS profit

Every worker who works with a formal contract and has a balance in the accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund until December 31 of the previous year is entitled to the money distributed through monetary correction.

Thus, every worker who had a balance in the FGTS accounts on December 31, 2021 will receive the profit this year, even if during this year they will withdraw from the Guarantee Fund, considering that the correction refers to the balance last year.

What amount will I receive from FGTS profit this year

The amount that will be transferred to the worker is calculated individually, proportionally to the money that the worker had in account on December 31st. Thus, whoever had more balance will receive more.

The profit distribution is based on the worker’s balance on the simulation date. The amount will be subject to new monthly deposits, which will be made by the employer until the date of withdrawal, and to the correction of 3% plus Referential Rate (TR) per year.

However, the exact amount to be released this year has not yet been defined, because it is up to the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (CCFGTS) to determine what percentage of the profit will be allocated to workers, which usually occurs next month of August.

When will the FGTS profit be paid in 2022

The FGTS profit will be paid to workers this year in August, because Law No. 13,446 of May 25, 2017, which regulates the distribution of money to workers, establishes that payments must occur until the month of August, where the CCGTS determines payments between the 1st and 31st of August.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the FGTS profit can only be withdrawn under the program’s traditional rules, namely in cases of unfair dismissal, withdrawal, birthday, property purchase, retirement, illness, among others. See here to find out which situations release the Guarantee Fund in 2022.