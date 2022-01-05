Fiat Mobi Easy leaves the scene and subcompact starts at R$59,190

Fiat promoted some changes in its national portfolio to supply the Proconve L7, including the end of the Uno, Grand Siena and Doblò models, as well as the E.torQ 1.8 engine, which leaves all the cars it equipped.

In addition, the Italian brand also moved the access version of Mobi, Easy, which is no longer offered in the popular subcompact.

Thus, the Fiat Mobi is now offered in Like and Trekking versions, starting at R$59,190 and R$62,290, respectively.

This takes away a version completely devoid of equipment, leaving the Like with air conditioning and power steering as standard, as well as steel 14-rim wheels, mirrors with steering repeaters and front windows and power locks, for example.

Still, the Mobi Like has a very weak package from the factory, requiring basic items such as height adjustment of the steering wheel and driver’s seat, as well as tank opening, among others, paid separately.

There is also a necessary 7-inch multimedia with Android Auto and CarPlay, with Bluetooth and USB, even including voice commands. This brings the Mobi into the coming decade…

With everything inside, the Mobi Like reaches R$ 63,690 with a 1.0 Fire Evo engine, 73 horsepower in gasoline and 75 horsepower in ethanol, having 9.5 kgfm in the first and 9.9 kgfm in the second.

In the Trekking version, Fiat’s cheaper version has high suspension, additional protections in the look and a differentiated finish, but it has electric mirrors and parking sensors as optional.

Mobi Trekking also has 14-inch alloy wheels and fog lights as an option. In this case, the small hatch reaches R$ 66,290.

With 3,566 m long, 1,666 m wide, 1,523 m high and 2,307 m wheelbase, the Fiat Mobi has 235 liters in the trunk, which is very small.

On the market, Mobi sold more than 65 thousand units in 2021, beating rival Kwid, which sold more than 52 thousand in the period.