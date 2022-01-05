FIFA announces the three final goals for the 2021 Puskás award

Goals by Erik Lamela, Patrik Schick and Mehdi Taremi are the finalists for the Puskás 2021 award, which will be presented by FIFA on January 17, in Switzerland

The wait is over! This Tuesday (4) the FIFA, the maximum entity of world football, announced the three finalists for the Puskás award for the most beautiful goal of 2021. The selected goals belong to three attackers: the Argentine Erik Lamela, ex-tottenham and currently at Seville, the czech Patrik Schik, of Bayer Leverkusen, and the Iranian Mehdi Taremi, of Harbor.

The winner will be known the next day. January 17th, at a ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland, where the award for the “The Best”, to the best player in the world.

The first finalist goal belongs to Lamela, who wrote down a letter painting while still playing for the Spurs. The great goal was scored on March 14, 2021, in a classic against the arsenal, through the Premier League.

In fact, the Argentine received the award for most beautiful goal of the 2020/21 season of the Premier League. (See the video above).

Then comes Schick’s goal. At Europe 2020, at the service of Czech republic, the 25-year-old athlete scored a great midfield goal, in a match against the Scotland, on June 14, 2021.

Lastly, comes the Iranian painting. In the return game of the quarterfinals of the Champions League from last season, against the Chelsea, Taremi scored a great goal on his bike and also scored a spot in the Puskás final.

The final three goals were chosen after a vote taken by FIFA Legends (world football icons, including former players and former coaches) and fans registered in an online poll on the official website of “The Best”.

In all, they were 11 goals chosen, but only three advanced to the final. It is worth remembering that none of the goals involved in the vote were scored by a Brazilian player.