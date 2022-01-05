Find out how to check the FGTS extract in 2022

Deposits from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) of the workers are gathered in linked accounts, forming a balance in their name. This balance works as a kind of savings, which can be redeemed when there is unfair dismissal or in other cases provided for by law.

if you need consult the extract to track your FGTS movements, there are some ways to do this without having to leave your home. See how it works.

FGTS application

The easiest way to access all the information is to download the FGTS Worker application. It is possible to consult the warehouses, update addresses and even locate the nearest service points. All this right on your cell phone, with just a few clicks.

Cashier’s website

Those who prefer to have access to the statement through the Caixa website only need to inform their CPF, NIS or e-mail address, in addition to the registered password. The service details all account postings made in the working six months, including employer and employee data and the last update date.

On the portal it is also possible to obtain the complete FGTS statement, which displays, in addition to the most current information, all old accounts linked to the entered PIS/Pasep registration number.

SMS

Caixa Econômica Federal provides a free SMS-messaging service to keep workers updated on deposits in the fund and also on their balance. Registration must be done through the FGTS application, Caixa’s website or Caixa self-service room.

By opting for this service, the customer gives up receiving the physical bimonthly statement at home and helps reduce paper consumption.

FGTS profit

Finally, it is important to highlight that the government annually distributes the FGTS profit calculated in the previous year. Each worker receives a different amount, according to the amount he had in the account on the established date. The amount is incorporated into the fund’s balance and can only be redeemed in cases provided for by law.