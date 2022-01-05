Find out if frozen ICMS reduces fuel prices

High fuel prices have been a major concern for Brazilians in recent months. In the search for a culprit for the record prices, the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) was pointed out by many as the great villain in the country.

The state competence tax is levied on the final price of fuel, but it is not the only component. The value that reaches the consumer at the pumps includes other costs, such as federal taxes, Petrobras’ realization and distributors’ profit.

Will price drop?

Last year, the National Council for Finance Policy (CONFAZ) decided freeze the ICMS to try to curb the rise in fuel prices. The measure is valid until January 31, 2022.

However, even with this decision, gasoline, ethanol and diesel did not register major drops during 2021. Although the freeze was a good start, it does not prevent further adjustments by refineries, distributors and even service stations.

All of this means that just adopting a state tax embargo has no potential to keep these amounts at a certain level, let alone reduce them.

Why are fuels so expensive?

Three of the main factors involved in the rise in prices are the exchange rate, the predominance of the use of petroleum derivatives and the dependence on the highway system.

The policy adopted by Petrobras currently provides that the prices of products sold by it vary according to the dollar, which is currently highly appreciated against the real. In addition, Brazil needs to export fuel from abroad, as it cannot refine everything it produces.

Since most food and essentials are transported by land, rising fuel prices impact almost everything, including the rice and beans you consume every day.