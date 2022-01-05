Find out which careers will be on the rise in 2022, according to a survey – 01/04/2022 – Careers

The areas of technology, marketing, financial market and engineering will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by the consulting firm Robert Half, specialized in recruitment and selection.

Supply chain manager, mergers and acquisitions analyst, digital marketing analyst and developer will be some of the most sought after professionals.

The consultancy’s survey is in its 14th edition and was carried out with 300 executives from different areas.

Technology was a driven sector in the pandemic, primarily because of the home office, says Amanda Adami, operations manager at Robert Half.

“Companies had to move. Not all of them had the infrastructure to hold many meetings and to have a database on a server. Manual activity had to become technological,” he says.

According to Adami, engineers who work with sales, such as specialists in production and application engineering, are also being sought out because companies want a professional who, at the same time, knows how to market and has technical knowledge of the product.

Another area on the rise is the financial market, which gained prominence with fintechs, driven by the growth in the number of investors on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.

An analysis of the evolution of investors at B3 released in November 2021 shows that, in the previous 12 months, there were 800,000 new investors.

“There is a shift in demand for financial services, has a series of IPOs [oferta inicial de ações, na sigla em inglês] happening, IPOs and companies. So, the entire financial ecosystem such as banks, fintechs, brokerages had a growth, a little due to the pandemic, because all processes needed to be digital and guarantee security”, says Tiago Mavichian, executive director and founder of Companhia de Estágios ( company specialized in the recruitment and selection of interns and trainees).

The survey also shows which soft skills –behavioral skills– will be most valued. Communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile, sense of ownership and business vision are on the list.

The first two skills mentioned were also boosted by the pandemic.

The professionals had to learn to communicate efficiently at a distance and adapt to the new reality of working from home, according to Luana Torres, a specialist in careers and professional outplacement.

See below which professions will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by Robert Half.

ENGINEERING

Most wanted professionals: supply chain manager, customer service coordinator, application/sales engineer, and production/process engineer

Technical abilities: languages, mastery of integrated management system, skills in technology, innovation, business vision and sustainability

Salary range

Supply chain manager: from BRL 17 thousand to BRL 34.9 thousand

Customer Service Coordinator: from BRL 6,200 to BRL 12.5 thousand

Application/Sales Engineer: from BRL 5,400 to BRL 12.5 thousand

Production/Process Engineer: from BRL 4,700 to BRL 11.3 thousand ?