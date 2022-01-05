Find out which careers will be on the rise in 2022, according to a survey – 01/04/2022 – Careers

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Find out which careers will be on the rise in 2022, according to a survey – 01/04/2022 – Careers 5 Views

The areas of technology, marketing, financial market and engineering will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by the consulting firm Robert Half, specialized in recruitment and selection.

Supply chain manager, mergers and acquisitions analyst, digital marketing analyst and developer will be some of the most sought after professionals.

The consultancy’s survey is in its 14th edition and was carried out with 300 executives from different areas.

Technology was a driven sector in the pandemic, primarily because of the home office, says Amanda Adami, operations manager at Robert Half.

“Companies had to move. Not all of them had the infrastructure to hold many meetings and to have a database on a server. Manual activity had to become technological,” he says.

According to Adami, engineers who work with sales, such as specialists in production and application engineering, are also being sought out because companies want a professional who, at the same time, knows how to market and has technical knowledge of the product.

Another area on the rise is the financial market, which gained prominence with fintechs, driven by the growth in the number of investors on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.

An analysis of the evolution of investors at B3 released in November 2021 shows that, in the previous 12 months, there were 800,000 new investors.

“There is a shift in demand for financial services, has a series of IPOs [oferta inicial de ações, na sigla em inglês] happening, IPOs and companies. So, the entire financial ecosystem such as banks, fintechs, brokerages had a growth, a little due to the pandemic, because all processes needed to be digital and guarantee security”, says Tiago Mavichian, executive director and founder of Companhia de Estágios ( company specialized in the recruitment and selection of interns and trainees).

The survey also shows which soft skills –behavioral skills– will be most valued. Communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile, sense of ownership and business vision are on the list.

The first two skills mentioned were also boosted by the pandemic.

The professionals had to learn to communicate efficiently at a distance and adapt to the new reality of working from home, according to Luana Torres, a specialist in careers and professional outplacement.

See below which professions will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by Robert Half.

ENGINEERING

Most wanted professionals: supply chain manager, customer service coordinator, application/sales engineer, and production/process engineer

Technical abilities: languages, mastery of integrated management system, skills in technology, innovation, business vision and sustainability

Salary range

  • Supply chain manager: from BRL 17 thousand to BRL 34.9 thousand

  • Customer Service Coordinator: from BRL 6,200 to BRL 12.5 thousand

  • Application/Sales Engineer: from BRL 5,400 to BRL 12.5 thousand

  • Production/Process Engineer: from BRL 4,700 to BRL 11.3 thousand

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Most wanted professionals: mergers and acquisitions analyst/IR/full structured treasury, controllership manager, planning/controlling coordinator and senior accounting/fiscal analyst

Technical abilities: process automation, Excel and BI (business intelligence), financial modeling and market valuation and ERP (management system)

Salary range

  • M&A/IR/Full Structured Treasury Analyst: from BRL 6,000 to BRL 34.9 thousand

  • Controllership Manager: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 35 thousand

  • Planning coordinator: from BRL 9,350 to BRL 18 thousand

  • Senior accounting/fiscal analyst: from BRL 5,350 to BRL 10,000

LEGAL

Most wanted professionals: senior corporate/mergers and acquisitions attorney, full tax advisory attorney, senior civil litigation attorney, and full compliance attorney

Technical abilities: preventive view, analytical view, fluent English, innovative profile, hybrid skills applied to the field

Salary range

  • Senior corporate lawyer/mergers and acquisitions: from BRL 10,000 to BRL 24,000

  • Full Tax Advisory Lawyer: from BRL 7,400 to BRL 14 thousand

  • Senior civil litigation lawyer: from BRL 9,850 to BRL 18 thousand

  • Full compliance attorney: from BRL 8,235 to BRL 13 thousand

FINANCIAL MARKET

Most wanted professionals: equity research analyst (study of companies), mergers and acquisitions analyst, compliance/audit/internal controls analyst and exclusive relationship manager

Technical abilities: strategic analysis, new technologies and languages

Salary range

  • Equity research analyst (study of companies): from BRL 14.5 thousand to BRL 22.2 thousand

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst: from R$12.2 thousand to R$18.7 thousand

  • Compliance analyst/audit/internal controls: from BRL 11.3 thousand to BRL 17.3 thousand

  • Exclusive relationship manager: from BRL 21 thousand to BRL 32.1 thousand

HUMAN RESOURCES

Most wanted professionals: business partner manager (bridges with other areas of the company), compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist, senior training and development analyst and human resources manager

Technical abilities: leadership programs, compensation strategies, employee engagement and retention actions, fluent English and recruitment and selection strategies

Salary range

  • Business partner manager (a bridge with other areas of the company): from R$ 19.6 thousand to R$ 25.9 thousand

  • Compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist: from BRL 9,800 to BRL 14.1 thousand

  • Senior Training and Development Analyst: from BRL 6,400 to BRL 9,500

  • Human Resources Manager: from BRL 14.4 thousand to BRL 25.9 thousand

INSURANCE

Most wanted professionals: digital innovation analyst, actuarial coordinator, product manager and finance analyst

Technical abilities: multi-product profile, resilient business profile and fluent English

Salary range

  • Digital Innovation Analyst: from BRL 8,300 to BRL 12.5 thousand

  • Actuarial coordinator: from BRL 10.4 thousand to BRL 14.6 thousand

  • Product Manager: from BRL 13.8 thousand to BRL 20.7 thousand

  • Financial Analyst: from BRL 6,700 to BRL 10,000

TECHNOLOGY

Most wanted professionals: senior front-end developer, full-stack developer, full-stack developer, and data expert/scientist

Technical abilities:

For developers: java, .net, phyton, react, angular, vue.js, javascript, HTML, kotlin, flutter, swift

For infrastructure: cloud, vmware, active directory, windows server, VPN (virtual private network)

For information security: preventive and post-attack management, knowledge and compliance with the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), knowledge of ISO 270001, agile methodologies and fluent English

Salary range

  • Senior front-end developer: from BRL 11.5 thousand to BRL 19,300

  • Full-stack developer: from BRL 8,100 to BRL 13.5 thousand

  • Full back-end developer: from BRL 6,900 to BRL 11.6 thousand

  • Data specialist/scientist: from BRL 13.1 thousand to BRL 21.9 thousand

SALES AND MARKETING

Most wanted professionals: digital marketing analyst, CRM/CX (relationship professionals and consumer experience), ecommerce manager and CRO analyst (conversion rate optimization area)

Technical abilities: English, financial management/profitability, technology skills, digital marketing and conversion funnel

Salary range

  • Digital Marketing Analyst: from BRL 4,100 to BRL 11 thousand

  • CRM/CX: from BRL 3,100 to BRL 8,600

  • Ecommerce Manager: from BRL 9,700 to BRL 24.6 thousand

  • CRO Analyst: from BRL 4,800 to 13.5 thousand

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Itaú BBA starts Nubank coverage with a recommendation equivalent to the sale, highlighting “more challenging next step”

Last Monday (3), several banks started covering Nubank shares (NYSE:NU;B3:NUBR33) traded in New York, with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved