Find out which careers will be on the rise in 2022, according to a survey – 01/04/2022 – Careers

The areas of technology, marketing, financial market and engineering will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by the consulting firm Robert Half, specialized in recruitment and selection.
Supply chain manager, mergers and acquisitions analyst, digital marketing analyst and developer will be some of the most sought after professionals.
The consultancy’s survey is in its 14th edition and was carried out with 300 executives from different areas.
Technology was a driven sector in the pandemic, primarily because of the home office, says Amanda Adami, operations manager at Robert Half.
“Companies had to move. Not all of them had the infrastructure to hold many meetings and to have a database on a server. Manual activity had to become technological,” he says.
According to Adami, engineers who work with sales, such as specialists in production and application engineering, are also being sought out because companies want a professional who, at the same time, knows how to market and has technical knowledge of the product.
Another area on the rise is the financial market, which gained prominence with fintechs, driven by the growth in the number of investors on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3.
An analysis of the evolution of investors at B3 released in November 2021 shows that, in the previous 12 months, there were 800,000 new investors.
“There is a shift in demand for financial services, has a series of IPOs [oferta inicial de ações, na sigla em inglês] happening, IPOs and companies. So, the entire financial ecosystem such as banks, fintechs, brokerages had a growth, a little due to the pandemic, because all processes needed to be digital and guarantee security”, says Tiago Mavichian, executive director and founder of Companhia de Estágios ( company specialized in the recruitment and selection of interns and trainees).
The survey also shows which soft skills –behavioral skills– will be most valued. Communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile, sense of ownership and business vision are on the list.
The first two skills mentioned were also boosted by the pandemic.
The professionals had to learn to communicate efficiently at a distance and adapt to the new reality of working from home, according to Luana Torres, a specialist in careers and professional outplacement.
See below which professions will be on the rise in 2022, according to a study by Robert Half.
ENGINEERING
Most wanted professionals: supply chain manager, customer service coordinator, application/sales engineer, and production/process engineer
Technical abilities: languages, mastery of integrated management system, skills in technology, innovation, business vision and sustainability
Salary range
Supply chain manager: from BRL 17 thousand to BRL 34.9 thousand
Customer Service Coordinator: from BRL 6,200 to BRL 12.5 thousand
Application/Sales Engineer: from BRL 5,400 to BRL 12.5 thousand
Production/Process Engineer: from BRL 4,700 to BRL 11.3 thousand
FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING
Most wanted professionals: mergers and acquisitions analyst/IR/full structured treasury, controllership manager, planning/controlling coordinator and senior accounting/fiscal analyst
Technical abilities: process automation, Excel and BI (business intelligence), financial modeling and market valuation and ERP (management system)
Salary range
M&A/IR/Full Structured Treasury Analyst: from BRL 6,000 to BRL 34.9 thousand
Controllership Manager: from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 35 thousand
Planning coordinator: from BRL 9,350 to BRL 18 thousand
Senior accounting/fiscal analyst: from BRL 5,350 to BRL 10,000
LEGAL
Most wanted professionals: senior corporate/mergers and acquisitions attorney, full tax advisory attorney, senior civil litigation attorney, and full compliance attorney
Technical abilities: preventive view, analytical view, fluent English, innovative profile, hybrid skills applied to the field
Salary range
Senior corporate lawyer/mergers and acquisitions: from BRL 10,000 to BRL 24,000
Full Tax Advisory Lawyer: from BRL 7,400 to BRL 14 thousand
Senior civil litigation lawyer: from BRL 9,850 to BRL 18 thousand
Full compliance attorney: from BRL 8,235 to BRL 13 thousand
FINANCIAL MARKET
Most wanted professionals: equity research analyst (study of companies), mergers and acquisitions analyst, compliance/audit/internal controls analyst and exclusive relationship manager
Technical abilities: strategic analysis, new technologies and languages
Salary range
Equity research analyst (study of companies): from BRL 14.5 thousand to BRL 22.2 thousand
Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst: from R$12.2 thousand to R$18.7 thousand
Compliance analyst/audit/internal controls: from BRL 11.3 thousand to BRL 17.3 thousand
Exclusive relationship manager: from BRL 21 thousand to BRL 32.1 thousand
HUMAN RESOURCES
Most wanted professionals: business partner manager (bridges with other areas of the company), compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist, senior training and development analyst and human resources manager
Technical abilities: leadership programs, compensation strategies, employee engagement and retention actions, fluent English and recruitment and selection strategies
Salary range
Business partner manager (a bridge with other areas of the company): from R$ 19.6 thousand to R$ 25.9 thousand
Compensation and benefits coordinator/specialist: from BRL 9,800 to BRL 14.1 thousand
Senior Training and Development Analyst: from BRL 6,400 to BRL 9,500
Human Resources Manager: from BRL 14.4 thousand to BRL 25.9 thousand
INSURANCE
Most wanted professionals: digital innovation analyst, actuarial coordinator, product manager and finance analyst
Technical abilities: multi-product profile, resilient business profile and fluent English
Salary range
Digital Innovation Analyst: from BRL 8,300 to BRL 12.5 thousand
Actuarial coordinator: from BRL 10.4 thousand to BRL 14.6 thousand
Product Manager: from BRL 13.8 thousand to BRL 20.7 thousand
Financial Analyst: from BRL 6,700 to BRL 10,000
TECHNOLOGY
Most wanted professionals: senior front-end developer, full-stack developer, full-stack developer, and data expert/scientist
Technical abilities:
For developers: java, .net, phyton, react, angular, vue.js, javascript, HTML, kotlin, flutter, swift
For infrastructure: cloud, vmware, active directory, windows server, VPN (virtual private network)
For information security: preventive and post-attack management, knowledge and compliance with the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), knowledge of ISO 270001, agile methodologies and fluent English
Salary range
Senior front-end developer: from BRL 11.5 thousand to BRL 19,300
Full-stack developer: from BRL 8,100 to BRL 13.5 thousand
Full back-end developer: from BRL 6,900 to BRL 11.6 thousand
Data specialist/scientist: from BRL 13.1 thousand to BRL 21.9 thousand
SALES AND MARKETING
Most wanted professionals: digital marketing analyst, CRM/CX (relationship professionals and consumer experience), ecommerce manager and CRO analyst (conversion rate optimization area)
Technical abilities: English, financial management/profitability, technology skills, digital marketing and conversion funnel
Salary range
Digital Marketing Analyst: from BRL 4,100 to BRL 11 thousand
CRM/CX: from BRL 3,100 to BRL 8,600
Ecommerce Manager: from BRL 9,700 to BRL 24.6 thousand
CRO Analyst: from BRL 4,800 to 13.5 thousand